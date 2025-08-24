Quinton Jackson Speaks Out After Son Raja’s Brutal Attack on Pro Wrestler

Professional wrestling and mixed martial arts may both involve combat, but they are worlds apart. Wrestling is choreographed entertainment, while MMA is raw and unscripted, a reality that came crashing into the wrestling world. At an independent wrestling event in California, Raja Jackson, who is the son of UFC legend Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, brutally attacked wrestler Stuart Smith (aka Syko Stu) in what appeared to be a planned angle gone terribly wrong.

The shocking incident, streamed live on Kick, showed Raja storming the ring during a Knokx Pro Wrestling event. He hoisted Smith high above his head and slammed him violently to the mat. What followed was even more disturbing. Raja mounted the seemingly unconscious wrestler and delivered over 20 unanswered punches before a swarm of wrestlers finally dragged him off.

Quinton Jackson Explains Son Raja’s Attack as Wrestling ‘Work’ Gone Wrong

Reports say Smith was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Later, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp revealed that while a spot involving Raja and Smith had been planned, no one expected the strikes to be delivered with such force. Earlier in the day, the two were filmed in a heated verbal altercation that appeared to be setting up the in-ring segment.

The tension reportedly began when Smith smashed a can of beer against Raja’s head during a promo segment, causing it to explode. Jackson has since addressed the incident, confirming that Smith is stable, while also calling out misinformation surrounding his son. The former light heavyweight champion explained that Raja’s action of entering the ring and slamming Smith was part of the work.

What wasn’t scripted, however, was the vicious barrage of ground-and-pound that followed. As Smith lay motionless and screams filled the venue, the 25-year-old continued his assault with closed-fist punches before being restrained. ‘Rampage’ took to his social media account to address the aftermath of the brutal incident.

According to the former UFC champion, Raja was given the green light to get some “payback” on Smith after being unexpectedly struck in the head just moments before the wrestler’s match, something commonly referred to in pro wrestling as a “receipt.”

“It was bad judgement, and a work that went wrong,” Rampage admitted on X. “Raja is a MMA fighter, not a pro wrestler, and had no business involved in an event like this. I don’t condone my son’s actions at all.”

I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler ( Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable. Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match, Raja was told that he could get his “payback”in… — Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) August 24, 2025

Jackson also said, “He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact. As a father, im deeply concerned with his health and the well-being of Mr. Smith.”

To conclude his statement, Quinton Jackson wished for Smith’s quick recovery and apologised for the entire incident. “That being said, I’m very upset that any of this happened, but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery. I apologize on his behalf and to Kick for the situation.”

Moreover, footage has surfaced of a phone call Raja made shortly after the incident. In the recording, a man identified as ‘Andre’ can be heard explaining that Jackson had only been instructed to perform a double-leg takedown as part of the planned segment. Jackson, however, can be heard responding that the wrestler had gotten on his nerves, suggesting his emotions took over in the moment, leading to the violent outburst.

Naturally, the incident has drawn widespread condemnation, with respected wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer calling it “the worst thing I’ve ever seen in a ring.” For the unversed, Smith is a former U.S. Army veteran, has been open about his struggles with PTSD, and has often spoken about how professional wrestling has been his escape from personal battles, making the incident even more heartbreaking for those who know his story.