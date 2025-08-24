MMA UFC

Quinton Jackson Speaks Out After Son Raja’s Brutal Attack on Pro Wrestler

MMA UFC

UFC 322: Leon Edwards Return, Ready to Ruin Islam Makhachev's Party

MMA UFC

UFC 320 Card: Pereira v Ankalaev Plus Huge Dvalishvili Fight

MMA UFC

Arman Tsarukyan Eyes UFC Return and Reveals Ilia Topuria’s Planned Comeback Timeline

MMA UFC

Aljamain Sterling Drops Half-Scary Update on Bicep Paralysis After UFC Shanghai

MMA UFC

Georges St-Pierre’s Coach Calls Khamzat Chimaev the Best 185-Pounder in UFC History

MMA UFC

Jon Jones Slams Daniel Cormier for Snubbing Him on MMA Mount Rushmore

MMA UFC

Demetrious Johnson Reflects on the Moment Dana White Questioned His Pound-for-Pound Supremacy

MMA UFC

Tyron Woodley Sounds Off on Jack Della Maddalena and Makhachev While Backing His Era of Welterweights

MMA UFC

Conor McGregor Explodes in Profanity-filled Rant After Ben Askren Calls Him Out

MMA

Quinton Jackson Speaks Out After Son Raja’s Brutal Attack on Pro Wrestler

Published

on

Quinton Jackson Speaks Out After Son Raja’s Brutal Attack on Pro Wrestler
IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Professional wrestling and mixed martial arts may both involve combat, but they are worlds apart. Wrestling is choreographed entertainment, while MMA is raw and unscripted, a reality that came crashing into the wrestling world. At an independent wrestling event in California, Raja Jackson, who is the son of UFC legend Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, brutally attacked wrestler Stuart Smith (aka Syko Stu) in what appeared to be a planned angle gone terribly wrong.

The shocking incident, streamed live on Kick, showed Raja storming the ring during a Knokx Pro Wrestling event. He hoisted Smith high above his head and slammed him violently to the mat. What followed was even more disturbing. Raja mounted the seemingly unconscious wrestler and delivered over 20 unanswered punches before a swarm of wrestlers finally dragged him off.

Quinton Jackson Explains Son Raja’s Attack as Wrestling ‘Work’ Gone Wrong

Reports say Smith was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Later, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp revealed that while a spot involving Raja and Smith had been planned, no one expected the strikes to be delivered with such force. Earlier in the day, the two were filmed in a heated verbal altercation that appeared to be setting up the in-ring segment.

The tension reportedly began when Smith smashed a can of beer against Raja’s head during a promo segment, causing it to explode. Jackson has since addressed the incident, confirming that Smith is stable, while also calling out misinformation surrounding his son. The former light heavyweight champion explained that Raja’s action of entering the ring and slamming Smith was part of the work. 

ALSO READ: Georges St-Pierre’s Coach Calls Khamzat Chimaev the Best 185-Pounder in UFC History

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HSP Podcast (@highspotpodcast)

What wasn’t scripted, however, was the vicious barrage of ground-and-pound that followed. As Smith lay motionless and screams filled the venue, the 25-year-old continued his assault with closed-fist punches before being restrained. ‘Rampage’ took to his social media account to address the aftermath of the brutal incident. 

According to the former UFC champion, Raja was given the green light to get some “payback” on Smith after being unexpectedly struck in the head just moments before the wrestler’s match, something commonly referred to in pro wrestling as a “receipt.”

“It was bad judgement, and a work that went wrong,” Rampage admitted on X. “Raja is a MMA fighter, not a pro wrestler, and had no business involved in an event like this. I don’t condone my son’s actions at all.”

 

Jackson also said,He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact. As a father, im deeply concerned with his health and the well-being of Mr. Smith.”

To conclude his statement, Quinton Jackson wished for Smith’s quick recovery and apologised for the entire incident. “That being said, I’m very upset that any of this happened, but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery. I apologize on his behalf and to Kick for the situation.”

Moreover, footage has surfaced of a phone call Raja made shortly after the incident. In the recording, a man identified as ‘Andre’ can be heard explaining that Jackson had only been instructed to perform a double-leg takedown as part of the planned segment. Jackson, however, can be heard responding that the wrestler had gotten on his nerves, suggesting his emotions took over in the moment, leading to the violent outburst.

Naturally, the incident has drawn widespread condemnation, with respected wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer calling itthe worst thing I’ve ever seen in a ring.” For the unversed, Smith is a former U.S. Army veteran, has been open about his struggles with PTSD, and has often spoken about how professional wrestling has been his escape from personal battles, making the incident even more heartbreaking for those who know his story.

Related Topics:

Kshitiz Kumar Singh is a UFC Writer at NY Fights with over three years of experience in sports journalism and content creation. Known for his sharp storytelling and passion for combat sports, he has written in-depth features on stars like Brock Lesnar, Randy Couture, and Ilia Topuria. Before joining NY Fights, Kshitiz worked as a UFC Editor at EssentiallySports while currently serving as a WWE Editor at FirstSportz. His admiration for legends like Georges St-Pierre continues to inspire his detailed and engaging MMA coverage. Whether he’s covering the Octagon or the squared circle, Kshitiz is committed to delivering accurate, high-quality content. Outside the world of sports, he’s a dedicated cinephile, often found practicing monologues from his favorite Al Pacino films, combining his love for cinema with storytelling.

Continue Reading