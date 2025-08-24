Georges St-Pierre’s Coach Calls Khamzat Chimaev the Best 185-Pounder in UFC History

If anyone ruled the UFC in the late 2000s with sheer dominance, it was Anderson Silva. With a record-breaking 16 consecutive wins and a 2457-day reign as middleweight champion, Silva cemented himself as the greatest 185-pound fighter in UFC history, a title that has stood the test of time. While some fans argue that Israel Adesanya has surpassed the Brazilian legend, Silva’s records and longevity continue to tell a different story. However, renowned coach Firas Zahabi, who was the mastermind behind another all-time great, Georges St-Pierre, seems to have a different perspective on who the true middleweight GOAT really is.

Firas Zahabi Backs Khamzat Chimaev to Be Better Than Anderson Silva and Israel Adesanya

The Tristar Gym head coach named Khamzat Chimaev the greatest middleweight in UFC history following his title-winning performance at UFC 319 against Du Plessis. What makes this take even more fascinating is that ‘Borz’ has competed only three times at 185 pounds, one of those being a short-notice bout against Kamaru Usman at UFC 294. The other two were nothing short of dominant displays, as he dismantled Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 and overwhelmed Du Plessis in Chicago at the most recent pay-per-view.

Zahabi took to the YouTube channel of his gym and said, “Khamzat is the greatest middleweight ever. He is the greatest middleweight ever. He just won the title. How could you say, I say he’s the greatest middleweight ever?”

The legendary coach even picked Chimaev ahead of former kingpins like Silva, Adesanya, and Du Plessis. “Because I would put him against anybody in the middleweight division, and I would pick Khamzat any day. (Israel) Adesanaya, (Dricus Du Plessis), Anderson Silva in his prime – forget about it. None of them can hold a candle to Khamzat.”

Rating Chimaev this high might seem bold, especially since he has only just captured the belt. However, his talent has been evident since his 170-pound Octagon debut in 2020. What makes his rise even more remarkable is the way he dominated Du Plessis, a fighter who has defeated elite names like Adesanya and Sean Strickland, making the Chechen’s performance nothing short of mind-blowing

Furthermore, Zahabi credited Chimaev’s grappling and predicted that he could even beat light heavyweight greats with his pressure. “He takes them all down. He mauls each one of them. He’s the Khabib of the middleweight division. He would beat every single middleweight, including (Alex) Pereira, very easily.”

“If Pereira beats (Magomed) Ankalaev, and Khamzat goes to 205, I’ll tell you right now my pick: Khamzat beats Pereira quite comfortably, whether he finishes him or not. He’ll do five rounds on top because you can’t get tired in good positions,” the Canadian coach added.

With Chimaev expressing a desire to become the first UFC fighter to claim titles in three weight divisions, a move to 205 pounds could be on the horizon. He’s also hinted at making a quick turnaround at UFC 321, showing no signs of slowing down after his recent title win. How he builds on this momentum and defends his newly earned belt will be fascinating to watch in the months ahead.