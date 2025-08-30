Rusev on Why He Returned to WWE: “It Was Time to Come Back”

After a decade-long tenure with the WWE, Rusev was released from the company during the COVID-19 pandemic. His release surprised many fans, considering that he was pushed heavily during his initial run on the main roster.

But time and time again, WWE failed to capitalize on his momentum. Even at Rusev Day’s peak, Vince McMahon didn’t do much with him. AEW announced Rusev’s signing shortly after his 2020 release, and it felt like he would become a major star there. His gamer gimmick didn’t do much for him, but then he turned on Kip Sabian and became The Redeemer. His TNT Title reign was fun, but besides that, Rusev didn’t accomplish much in AEW. He eventually requested his release and left the company in February this year. Rusev is now working for WWE, and in a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, he explained why he made this move.

Rusev’s WWE Career Didn’t Turn Out The Way Everyone Expected

Up until a few years back, WWE was the destination for anyone who wanted to become a global name in the world of professional wrestling. Some wrestlers would start in WWE’s developmental brands and work their way up to the main roster; others grinded for years in the indie scene before someone recruited them to the promotion.

Rusev was one of the wrestlers who signed with WWE in the 2010s, after working in the independent circuit for some time. Quickly, he established himself as a dominating heel on the main roster. He became the United States Champion in 2014, and the same year, he started a feud with John Cena. This feud changed Rusev’s career, but only for the worse. He didn’t have a single pinfall loss until his WrestleMania match against Cena. Rusev never seemed to completely recover from this defeat.

Towards the end of his first WWE run, there wasn’t a major spot for Rusev in the company. He wanted to leave, but his request was denied. Eventually WWE let him go, and he had a 4 and a half year run withAEW.

Rusev Explains Why He Returned To WWE This Year

Rusev said that his time in AEW taught him something: that he’s the “best in the world.” He became more confident working for Khan’s company, and by the end of his run, he realized it was time to return to WWE again.

There are many things he is yet to accomplish in WWE, including winning the World Championship. It’s one of the his career goals right now.

“After I learned that I’m the best in the world. Right after I had been there for a few years, beat up quite a few people, and gained way more confidence than I ever had before in WWE. All the experience from years earlier—what I had been taught by John Cena, by the Big Show, by all the amazing superstars I faced in WWE—I had to put that to the test in AEW. I had to use everything I had learned. And after I did that, after I experimented, after I proved to myself that I was the best one there, I thought it was time to come back. No doubt about it. Because I still have the goal to be a World Heavyweight Champion here in WWE.” (H/T RingSideNews)

Rusev is currently feuding with Sheamus. They both have one victory over each other, and are scheduled to have another match at Clash in Paris.

Main image credit: IMAGO / Dreamstime