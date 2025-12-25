Seth Rollins Fires Back At “Blood Money” Criticism Of WWE’s Saudi Arabia Shows

Seth Rollins recently commented on criticism towards WWE’s Saudi Arabia shows.

Back in 2018, WWE did their first premium live event in Saudi Arabia in the form of the Greatest Royal Rumble. Since then, they’ve hosted over a dozen such events in the country, but their partnership has been nothing short of controversial.

Seth Rollins’ Response To The “Blood Money” Criticism

Speaking on Mohr Stories, Seth Rollins called out the fans who say Saudi Arabia shows are filled with “blood money,” saying America isn’t too different in that regard (h/t F4W Online).

“We’ve been going there for six years. We’ve been taking s**t for six years. ‘It’s blood money.’ Yeah, well, guess what? We get paid by America, too. What do you think? You think there’s no blood money there? Come on. Get out of here.”

When Rollins first went to Saudi Arabia, he was skeptical as well. But over the past few years, his experience has been pretty good. He also pointed out the fact that women’s wrestling has also seen a huge progression in the country.

“I’ll say this. When we went in 2019, I was skeptical as well. ‘Oh, I don’t know about this. I don’t know how I feel about it.’ But we go over there and the change in the culture and the people at our shows in six years has been incredible. We went there the first time, there were no women on our show. There were no women backstage. They wouldn’t do anything. Now we go there and it’s just like a WWE show.”

WWE is returning to Saudi Arabia next year for the Royal Rumble premium live event. They’ll also host WrestleMania 43.

Main image credit: Imago