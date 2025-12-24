Seth Rollins Reveals Whose Side He’ll Take Between Two Controversial Wrestling Personalities

Seth Rollins has been away from WWE ever since his shoulder injury at Crown Jewel. His return won’t happen anytime soon, though, as he’s still recovering from his injury.

In a recent podcast appearance, Rollins shared his thoughts on Jim Cornette and Vince Russo. Here’s what he said.

Seth Rollins Says He’ll Pick Jim Cornette’s Side Over Vince Russo, But He Hates Them Both

Speaking on Mohr Stories, Seth Rollins was asked by the host Jay Mohr, whose side Rollins is on, Cornette or Russo, Rollins said he “hates” both of them. He called them “jackasses” but said if he really had to pick one side, it’d be Cornette (h/t NODQ.com).

“So, I hate them both. I think they’re both jackasses. But if you had to pick… if you were like, gun to your head… which one would you side with? I’ve hung out with Cornette because Cornette was a booker of mine. He was fine. He’s super entertaining. I mean, the guy can still cut a promo. He’s just a victim of the hot-take culture, where he has to say the craziest thing that comes to his brain, and that’s how he makes his money on his podcast.

They’re both idiots. But if I had to pick one, it’d be Cornette. He hates Vince Russo with a passion. That is real. [Jay said, ‘Does anybody love Vince Russo other than Vince Russo?’] Nobody that I’m aware of. He’s just a hanger-on, man. That guy’s an idiot.”

Rollins has previously worked with Cornette in ROH. Cornette once said that he was responsible for Rollins signing with WWE in 2010.

TNA had actually offered Rollins a contract at that time, but Cornette felt they offered “an insulting amount of money” to him. So he convinced Rollins to wait for some time, and then WWE reached out to him.

Some years back, Cornette also commented on Becky Lynch’s pregnancy, which earned him a lot of heat from fans and Seth Rollins. It’s probably a big reason he doesn’t like him.

Main image credit: Imago