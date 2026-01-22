Tommaso Ciampa Moves To Secure New Ring Name Following WWE Exit

It had been reported a while back that Tommaso Ciampa was going to leave WWE. On January 21, the wrestler himself announced his departure from the promotion on social media.

In his post, Ciampa mentioned that he is going to be wrestling for another decade before calling it a day. Now he has filed two trademarks, most likely for his next ring name.

Tommaso Ciampa Filed Trademarks For Psycho Killer & Psycho King

The same day he confirmed his departure from WWE, Tommaso Ciampa filed trademarks for “Psycho Killer” and “Psycho King.” The trademark description notes that he will be using these terms as part of his wrestling ring name and merchandise purposes.

The full filing description reads as follows:

Ciampa last wrestled on the December 15 edition of SmackDown, where he and Johnny Gargano wrestled Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov.

Main image credit: Wikimedia Commons