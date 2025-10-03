AEW World Champion Calls Out HBO For Airing ICE Commercials During Dynamite

Note: NYFights.com does not offer an opinion on the matter, but is only reporting on the topic at hand.

During Wednesday Night’s 6th anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite, HBO Max saw backlash for a series of commercials supporting the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), with a host of recruitment messages being broadcast to U.S audiences.

Following the episode, AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page took to Bluesky to voice his displeasure over the incident, urging fans to take action against two of the company’s largest broadcast providers, becoming the newest star in a long line of AEW stars to express their disdain for the government agency publicly.

‘F*ck ICE’ AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page Calls Out HBO For ICE Commercial During AEW Dynamite

Following Wednesday Night’s 6th Anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page took to Bluesky to call out both HBO Max and TBS for a series of recruitment messages for the U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency that were broadcast to viewers.

Hangman Page is unhappy about ICE commercials airing on AEW Dynamite pic.twitter.com/yoXbOutsQY — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 2, 2025



“F**k ice airing commercials during dynamite, let ’em know:” The AEW World Champion wrote, urging fans to take action against two of AEW’s TV providers by providing links to complain to both TBS and HBO, as well as its parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

The current AEW Men’s World Champion is not the only member of the roster to protest against the U.S Agency, with Brody King going viral in the past after wearing a shirt that stated “Abolish I.C.E” during an episode of AEW Dynamite earlier in the year.

After garnering attention for his bold attire, from the likes of TMZ and and Fox News, King also released a special benefit t-shirt that featured an artistic depiction of his entrance in Mexico, complete with the “Abolish ICE” message prominently displayed on his shirt.

With this shirt, King, who is also currently one half of the AEW’s Men’s World Tag Team Champions, alongside Mexican Wrestler Brodido, managed to raise over $27K in order to support families who were affected by raids carried out by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency.

Brody King wearing an ‘Abolish ICE’ shirt during AEW ‘GRAND SLAM MEXICO’ tonight. pic.twitter.com/Xk6xAfp7Nw — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) June 19, 2025



After two of his world champions aired bold political messages during his shows, AEW’s owner, Tony Khan, revealed that he was completely in support of allowing his wrestlers to be their ‘authentic’ selves, citing both Hangman and King as examples.

“It’s really important to note that the wrestlers in AEW are presented very much so as their authentic selves. In the case of Brody King and Hangman Page, that’s who those guys are. That’s them being themselves.” Khan shared, during the media scrum for AEW All Out, which saw Hangman retain his title against Kyle Fletcher.

With this, it can be expected that Hangman will face no retaliation for his actions, despite calling out two of AEW’s largest streaming and television providers, as he prepares to take on Samoa Joe at AEW Wrestledream, a matchup that was announced during the 6th Anniversary show.

Main image credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire