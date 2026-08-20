Nikki Bella Says She Needs To Be Prepared For More WWE Segments With Paige To Be Cut

Nikki Bella says she needs to be prepared if more segments from her rivalry with Paige get cut in WWE.

For those who don’t know, Paige was set to address Nikki Bella’s SummerSlam betrayal this past week on SmackDown. Paige had announced she’d do that on the show, but there was no such segment on the broadcast.

Later, Paige’s segment was released as a digital exclusive. Fans criticized WWE for cutting this angle from the show.

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Nikki Bella Says She Needs To Be Prepared For More Segments Getting Cut From Her Storyline With Paige

During a recent edition of the Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki Bella commented on her rivalry with Paige. She said that if her storyline with Paige becomes an “online story,” she’ll have to be prepared for that. Bella believes it’ll “almost be great” if their segments keep getting axed because both have huge star power and they’ll somehow make it work.

Fans can read her full comments below:

“At this point, if it turns into an online story, why not? I was just brainstorming yesterday, preparing. It kind of brought me back to a decade ago. I need to be prepared for these things now that might get cut. I was like, ‘Hey, we always made the most of things. It’s how we fought and made us want to break barriers more.’ I was getting very creative.

It would almost be great to keep getting cut and making this an online thing with Paige because we do have so much equity and star power. Then I started thinking we come from the reality era, too. We’ve done so much that goes beyond the ring.

It’ll work. I have a lot of ideas, and I’m just prepared for whatever happens and to really just ruffle feathers. I’m gonna watch all these movies of these gaslighting men and be taking notes.”

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Bella and Paige were allies up until SummerSlam, where The Bella Twins turned on her following their loss to Fatal Influence. Nikki blamed Paige for losing the Tag Titles and the SummerSlam loss.

What are your thoughts on Nikki and Paige’s rivalry on WWE programming?

For more on Nikki Bella, Paige and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

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