Trish Stratus Praises Candice LeRae, Says She ‘Deserves So Much More Of A Spotlight’

Trish Stratus says she was excited to wrestle Candice LeRae last year in WWE.

For those who don’t know, Stratus made her WWE return in 2023 after a two-year hiatus from the company. Her first match took place at Royal Rumble, where she participated in the Women’s Rumble match. A month later, she teamed up with Tiffany Stratton against Candice LeRae and Nia Jax. The match took place at Elimination Chamber 2025, where Stratus and Stratton won.

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Trish Stratus Was Excited To Share The Spotlight With Candice LeRae

During a recent interview with John Pollock of POSTWrestling, Trish Stratus talked about this match. Stratus said she was excited to wrestle Candice and believes she deserves more of the spotlight on her. Fans can read her full comments below:

“Even the match in Toronto with Nia and Candice. I was so excited with Candice. I’m like, ‘Dude, you’ve been actively wrestling so much longer than me. I’m so excited that we get to share the spotlight and people can be like, damn, look what she can do. I’m excited about that.’ I think she deserves so much more of a spotlight, to be honest.”

After this match, Stratus took a break from WWE before returning for a singles match against Tiffany Stratton at Evolution 2025 for the Women’s Title.

On the other hand, Candice LeRae hasn’t been used much in the ring lately. Since wrestling Stratus at Elimination Chamber, Candice has only had six matches on a weekly show or a Premium Live Event.

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Trish Stratus Is Open To Returning, But Some Things Would Need To Be Taken Care Of

In the interview with POSTWrestling, Stratus also commented on a potential return. Stratus wants her return to mean something, as in she wants to give the rub to the opponent that she’d be working with.

She hasn’t ruled out a return as of yet, so there’s still a chance that WWE could work to bring her back for another storyline. Only time will tell when that actually happens.

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Do you want to see Trish Stratus have another match in WWE?

For more on Trish Stratus, Candice LeRae and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

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