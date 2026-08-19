Adam Copeland Shares His Take On Whether Roman Reigns Is Overrated

Adam Copeland speaks on Roman Reigns being overrated.

Almost every main event calibre wrestler has been called overrated by fans at some point in their career. When fans look back at the Attitude Era, there is usually a discussion about stars like Austin and The Rock being overrated today, or the era itself. When John Cena was invincible during the peak of his run as Super Cena, fans had a similar opinion of him.

As of late, many people have been commenting on whether Roman Reigns is overrated or not. Some believe he isn’t, while others believe he is. The Rated R Superstar, Adam Copeland, was also asked to share his thoughts on this, and this is what he said.

Also read: Trish Stratus Praises Candice LeRae, Says She ‘Deserves So Much More Of A Spotlight’

Adam Copeland On Whether He Thinks Roman Reigns Is Overrated

During a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Adam Copeland set the record straight on whether he thinks Roman Reigns is really overrated in WWE. Copeland said it’s up to individuals to believe what they want to about Roman Reigns. Even if they believe he is overrated, Adam Copeland asked, whether it really matters.

“It’s all up to the person and their take. It’s all subjective. Some people will think I’m overrated. Okay… honestly, who cares? There’s no better answer to me. Who gives a f***? Are we having fun? That’s what matters to me.”

Later, he talked about his experience working with Reigns.

“I’ve worked him. Easy to work. Fun to work. Good to work. Loved my matches with him, and I think he found the voice of his character, and found something that he fully connected with. Overrated? That’s up to each individual person. You probably had people saying Austin was overrated, or name it. Eh, eye of the beholder, right? But I know in working him, night off.”

Roman Reigns Is One Of The Biggest Stars In All Of Pro Wrestling Today

Ever since his main roster debut, it was clear that WWE wanted Reigns to become the face of the company. He was always given more of a spotlight than his Shield brothers and practically everyone else on the roster. Initially, fans weren’t buying him as a babyface. It wasn’t until he took a break from WWE that Reigns started getting a babyface reception from the fans.

Also read: Latest Rumor On Roman Reigns’ Opponent For Money In The Bank 2026

Later, he debuted his Head of the Table gimmick, which solidified his status as a main eventer heel. Some fans may not like him today, but they’ll agree that Reigns gets the reaction from the audience, which is probably more important to the company.

Do you think Roman Reigns is overrated?

For more on Adam Copeland, Roman Reigns and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: Imago