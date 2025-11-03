“I’m Just Happy I Get to Lace Up My Skates”: CM Punk Reflects On His Current WWE Run

On this month’s Saturday Night Main Event, CM Punk and Jey Uso wrestled for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Punk was the heavy favorite going into this match, and while there was a ton of back and forth between these two, The Cult of Personality ended up winning the title.

Punk had previously won the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam by defeating Gunther. But Seth Rollins immediately ended his title reign with a Money in the Bank cash-in. Rollins vowed that as long as he’s there, Punk won’t get his hands on the World Championship, but with The Visionary now sidelined due to a shoulder injury, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to crown CM Punk as the new World Heavyweight Champion again.

Shortly after winning the title on SNME, Punk showed up on Hockey Night in Utah. The interviewer, Nick Olczyk, asked him about his current run in WWE, and the champion said this.

CM Punk Talks How He Feels About His Current WWE Run

Back in AEW, CM Punk was seen as a negative influence in the locker room by many. Things have changed for the better since his WWE return, with Punk making amends with past friends and multiple wrestlers coming out to speak in support of him.

Punk said that he’s grateful every day for being able to work, interact with so many talented wrestlers in the locker room, and see fans. He said:

“Every day has been a dream. Every day is gratitude. “Obviously I love hockey so much I kind of draw the parallels between my wrestling career and hockey, and I’m the old guy in the room now. “I’m just happy I get to lace up my skates and have the privilege to be able to walk the locker room and the halls with a lot of talented young stars. “Seeing all the fans, all the places I’ve been all around the world multiple times, getting to revisit stuff and see the young and the old all love wrestling, it’s great. “It’s been a dream.” (H/T Wrestletalk)

Considering all the public statements CM Punk has made regarding his WWE run so far, it really seems like he’s having the best time of his life.

There were some hurdles along the way, from serious injuries to being ostracized by the locker room, having a large number of fans turn on him, and getting fired from a major wrestling company.

But Punk managed to overcome these obstacles. He’s no longer having disputes with the higher-ups in a wrestling promotion; he main-evented WrestleMania, won 2 World Heavyweight Championships, the fans love him again, and, more importantly, his wife, AJ Lee, now accompanies him to work.

Main image credit: IMAGO / Future Image