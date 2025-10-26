CM Punk Talks About His Retirement: “I Don’t Know How Long I Got”

Wrestling is one of those sports where you can work professionally for an extended period. It doesn’t matter if you’re just starting in your 20s or 30s or even in your teenage years like CM Punk; there’s always a spot for everyone on the card. It may not be for a major promotion, but as long as wrestlers aren’t seriously injured, they can work for as long as they want. But that doesn’t mean it’s easy. Over time, your body does catch up with age.

Earlier this year, we finally saw Goldberg have his retirement match against Gunther. In just a few months, John Cena will also retire, and AJ Styles has already confirmed his own retirement for 2026. A lot of fans grew up watching these stars, and as much as they’d want them to continue performing, it can’t go on forever. As of now, many wrestlers are writing the final chapter of their careers, and sooner or later, they’ll hang up their boots.

WWE recently posted a CM Punk vlog on their YouTube channel, where The Cult of Personality discussed his own retirement and how much time he has left in the business.

CM Punk Says He Doesn’t Have Much Time Left As An Active Wrestler

CM Punk revealed that his days inside the squared circle are numbered. He brought up John Cena and AJ Styles’ retirements, and said while he doesn’t know how long he’ll be able to perform, he knows there’s not much time left. He’ll keep going until he can.

But he doesn’t seem worried about the future. Today, WWE has stars like Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley (who CM Punk believes are the two best wrestlers today), Gunther, Dominik Mysterio, and more who can replace these legends once they bid farewell.

“So I’m standing here now, towards the end, the end of my career and John Cena’s hanging it up and AJ Styles says he’s going to retire next year. I don’t know how long I got. I’m going to go until the wheels fall off. I just know that that’s sooner than later. It’s important, I think, for all of us, not just myself, to celebrate all the wrestlers as they retire. There’s a whole new crop of people coming up to take our spots and I think we’re anxiously awaiting that to happen in some respects.” (H/T Fightful)

CM Punk is 47 years old today and had previously retired from wrestling in 2014. He eventually returned but has been sidelined multiple times due to injuries. There were times when Punk didn’t know if he wanted to come back to the ring again.