Chelsea Green Wants To Be WWE’s First Female Star in Hollywood

Chelsea Green has become one of the most respected wrestlers in the women’s division. Last year, WWE introduced the Women’s United States Titles, and Green became the inaugural champion. While she did lose the belt to Zelina Vega four months later on SmackDown, it didn’t stop her momentum. Green is the leader of The Green Regime stable, which consists of Piper Niven and Alba Fyre.

In a recent interview with Woman’s World, Green talked about her life as a WWE spokesperson, her passion for the business, and heck, even her friendship with John Cena.

Chelsea Green Talks About John Cena, Hollywood, And More

Chelsea revealed that she’s been pursuing acting roles lately and giving auditions for them. There’s a lot she has yet to learn, and John Cena helps her every now and then by sharing valuable pieces of advice with her. Chelsea Green is married to popular indie star, Matt Cardona, whereas John Cena tied the knot with Shay Shariatzadeh in October 2020. Both couples go on double dates together every few months, where these conversations likely take place.

“My husband and I go on double dates with John and Shay, every couple months, and the knowledge that comes out of him is incredible. “He totally has my back and if I just continue to touch base with him, I’ll continue to get those little bits of information and advice that are so crucial when you’re on this journey of trying to figure out what you want to do next.” (Credit for the quotes: Woman’s World)

Chelsea Green has previously worked in films like Parallel Minda, Heel Kick! and Chokeslam!

She wants more prominent acting roles in the future, with her eventual goal being the first woman wrestler to pave the way for female stars to break into Hollywood, like John Cena and The Rock did for the men. Green said this during an interview with Joe Vulpis on The Joe Vulpis Podcast back in June.

“In the next five years I hope to be the first female John Cena and Rock not in terms of I don’t need to be that high like that’s that’s pretty incredible right but like I would like to be the crossover talent for the females cuz we haven’t really seen that yet.” (H/T SEScoops)

Chelsea Green Talks About Replacing Piper Niven In Service Hervice

Chelsea Green is currently looking for a temporary replacement for Piper Niven, who has been on the sidelines since August due to a neck injury. She posted flyers about the job on her social a few weeks back for a new Slaygent Officer and has gotten applications from many fans and wrestlers. In the interview with Woman’s World, Green clarified that she’s not replacing Piper in the Secret Hervice. But it’s wrestling, and with Piper being out right now, she’s testing the waters to see how fans react and if it’s something the creatives could follow up on.

“Piper is so valuable to us. We’re not just replacing her, but the show goes on. This is Hollywood, baby! And I love to start a storyline on social media and plant the seed, because then the writers can gauge reactions and maybe bring it into their creative meetings.”

