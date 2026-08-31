John Cena Rules Out WWE Return, Says ‘No Khan Has Got the Pocketbook’

One of the biggest wrestling retirements of the past decade took place towards the end of last year, when John Cena wrestled his final match against Gunther on Saturday Night’s Main Event.

While a lot of fans weren’t happy with the way Cena’s retirement tour was handled, and want him to return to the ring at some point in the future, The Cenation Leader has made it clear that it’s out of the cards.

In one interview, Cena joked that trying to get him back to the ring would be financial suicide. It appears that the financial strain would be so big that even two of the most prominent Khans in wrestling may not be able to do that.

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John Cena Says No Khan Has The Money To Bring Him Back

At Fan Expo Canada, a fan chanted “One More Match” at John Cena. Cena responded, saying that neither Nick Khan nor Tony Khan has the money to bring him back to the ring ever.

“I’m out. No Khan has got the pocketbook. Nick, Tony, they ain’t got the money. I’m out.”

Cena then explained how it would be unfair to those fans who spent a fortune to watch him wrestle for the final time last year if he were to come back to the ring again.

“I’m gonna take your chant then and say that because a lot of you folks spent a whole lot of resources on my farewell tour. If I decide to selfishly come back for ego-driven reasons, basically that’s saying I’m lying to every one of y’all. (Fan says, ‘We don’t mind.’) You might not mind, but there are people who paid a fortune to sit at that last match. For me to be like, ‘Just kidding…’ I met so many families that put so much effort into saving just to see those moments. For me, I’m out of it with my health. I feel good. I got good clarity and good closure. As far as ever falling down again, that’s out.”

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This lines up with everything Cena has said since last year. Despite being told repeatedly, there are still fans who believe a future WrestleMania payout or a big money day in Saudi Arabia will convince Cena to return to the WWE ring again.

Over the span of his 25+ year career in WWE, Cena accomplished everything a wrestler could dream of. He was the face of the company for a decade, won a record-breaking 17 World Championships, among many more accolades. He’s faced almost every major name in WWE that was active during his tenure, so there’s not really a lot to lure him back to the ring.

Do you still think John Cena would come to the ring for one more match?

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