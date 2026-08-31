Avery Styles, the son of AJ Styles, made his professional wrestling debut earlier this year at Squared Circle Action Event. In the past few months, a lot of fans have heard about Avery. Initially, it was due to the GCW controversy that involved Arik Cannon and other wrestlers.

On August 23, during the TNA Lockdown pay-per-view, Avery Styles made his first appearance in the promotion, where he announced that he’s signed a contract with TNA. Fans who followed the career of AJ Styles understand how important the TNA run was for his career, and Avery is following the same path as him.

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AJ Styles Explains Why Avery Styles Signed With TNA

During a recent episode of The AJ Styles Show, AJ discussed Avery’s debut and explained why televised reps are essential for a professional. You can read his full quote below:

“He’s going to do independents and he’s definitely doing TNA. TNA gets him the reps that he needs on television. You need these reps on television because you have to hit times. You have a certain time limit to hit these things before the commercial break and then you have a certain time after you come back that you got to hit.

Usually, a good times, you got five minutes commercial break of three minutes and another five minutes. That means we’re working for five minutes, which is really only three because it took us two minutes to get to the ring and actually get the bell to ring. Then we get to our commercial break, which we still have to work in because on Netflix, while it’s not on television here in the United States, it is everywhere else. So it’s not like you get to grab a hold.

Then when we come back from break, now you’ve got five minutes to get to your finish, whatever that is. I’m a stickler of ‘Hit your time. You’re a professional. Do your job.’ And so being at TNA will help him hit his times.”

You can also watch the full podcast in the embed below:

As of right now, Avery Styles hasn’t made his in-ring debut in the promotion, but considering he’s signed, fans can expect him to get to the ring soon.

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For more on Avery Styles and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: TNA