Kevin Owens Recalls Moment His Legs Stopped Working During WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Match Against Sami Zayn

Kevin Owens has finally shared details about the scary moment he realized his health was in serious trouble during his match at Elimination Chamber 2025. Owens faced Sami Zayn in an Unsanctioned Match that ended up being his last for over a year.

Following that match, Owens spent several months away from WWE to undergo and recover from neck surgery. He recently described the frustration of a long recovery process before his eventual return to the active roster.

Also read: Myles Borne Calls Training With AJ Styles ‘An Absolute Blessing’

Kevin Owens Says His Legs Weren’t Working Properly During Elimination Chamber Match Against Sami Zayn

During a recent interview with the Toronto Sun, Kevin Owens spoke about the specific point at the end of the Elimination Chamber match when he knew something was wrong. He explained that his legs simply stopped responding the way they should have during the bout. You can read his full quote below:

“Early January, something was wrong. Then it got better and then, you know, I had (a) pretty insane Ladder match with Cody Rhodes at the Royal Rumble which I managed to walk away from relatively okay. Then the match at Elimination Chamber happened and at the end of that match, I realized, oh, things still are not right because my legs, again, were not — basically, best way I could put it is my legs didn’t function properly. They weren’t responding how they should. So once that happened, and then it didn’t get better, we obviously realized something pretty serious was going on…” (H/T Fightful)

Kevin Owens Returned To Action At WWE SummerSlam 2026

The Prizefighter made his long-awaited return to the ring at SummerSlam this year. He was a surprise addition to the #1 contender’s match for the WWE Championship that also featured Sami Zayn, Finn Balor, and Gunther (another surprise addition).

Owens won the match by pinning Zayn with a stunner. This victory set Owens up for a future championship match against CM Punk, which took place on August 21, where he ended up losing.

Are you happy to see Kevin Owens back in the ring?

For more on Kevin Owens and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: WWE