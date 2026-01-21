Logan Paul Says Vince McMahon Will Be Back In WWE And Get “Insane Pop” From Fans

Logan Paul believes Vince McMahon isn’t completely done with WWE.

McMahon was an integral part of WWE and the whole professional wrestling business at one point. He was responsible for wrestling becoming so popular on a global level, and created the careers of many performers that fans love today. However, McMahon is no longer associated with WWE or TKO. The Janel Grant lawsuit ousted him from his own company and also caused a lot of wrestlers to break ties with him.

Most fans believe they’ll never see Vince McMahon in WWE again, but Paul thinks there’s a chance he could come back eventually.

Logan Paul Calls Vince McMahon A Future WWE Hall Of Famer

On the Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul and Lil Yachty discussed several key WWE figures, such as Triple H and Vince McMahon. Lil Yachty asked Paul if he thinks Vince will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Paul said yes.

The wrestler also believes that Vince will make a comeback to WWE in the future. He said:

“He’ll definitely get inducted. I also have a weird feeling he’ll come back… I think he’d get an insane pop.”

Lil Yachty expected Vince to be a part of Cena’s retirement tour and to be there during his final match against Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event. The rapper said:

“I thought John was going to walk through everyone, and then Vince was going to come out at the end. I thought he was going to be waiting at the end of the thing (gorilla pod) when he went.”

Vince last appeared on WWE television in a 2022 Raw episode, where he introduced John Cena to the fans for his 20th wrestling anniversary.

On the same podcast, Logan Paul also defended his boss, Triple H, and said wrestling fans are blaming the wrong person for bad booking decisions on WWE programming.

