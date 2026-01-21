Logan Paul Defends Triple H From WWE Fan Backlash

Logan Paul has commented on Triple H receiving hatred from wrestling fans.

Ever since taking over WWE creative in 2022, Triple H has significantly changed the product forever. Lots of new faces are featured on television weekly now, for instance. During the first few years of his tenure as the head of creative, Triple H was often regarded as the best wrestling promoter by some fans. But now, it seems more and more fans are criticizing him.

In his recent YouTube video, Logan Paul and Lil Yachty talked about this, and he defended The Game.

Logan Paul Says It’s Easy To Blame Triple H For Everything

Speaking on Impaulsive, Lil Yachty and Logan Paul discussed fans blaming Triple H for everything online. Yachty says it’s not fair, and Paul agreed. The Maverick says it’s not Triple H’s fault, but he gets all the blame for any bad booking. He said the human tendency is to put the blame on other people, because that’s easier.

“It’s also not his fault. I’m telling you as an insider, it’s not his fault, like zero percent. It’s human nature, unfortunately. Like how easy is it to just assign blame? Assign blame, ‘It’s your fault, we hate you.’ When in reality, most situations have a lot of nuance.”

Last year, during an interview with Peter Rosenberg, Triple H bluntly asked WWE fans to stop complaining so much and just enjoy the shows.

“This will sound defensive. I wish I could tell people ‘f–k off’ being a critic. Be a fan. Go watch this and be a fan.

Some of the booking decisions in WWE, such as John Cena tapping out in his final match or Travis Scott’s involvement in the Cena/Cody story, were also not well received by fans and contributed to Triple H’s declining popularity.

