Myles Borne Calls Training With AJ Styles ‘An Absolute Blessing’

Ever since his WWE retirement, AJ Styles has been doing a lot of work for the company behind the scenes. From scouting wrestlers in the indies to coaching wrestlers down at the WWE Performance Center, The Phenomenal One has been busy working behind the scenes.

He recently started filling in for an NXT coach who had to get knee surgery, and it appears that Styles is actually enjoying this role a lot. He has even produced numerous matches in NXT as well, such as the Tony D’Angelo vs. Naraku bout from the July 21, 2026, edition of NXT.

Since he visits the WWE Performance Center frequently, a lot of people interact with Styles there. One of those wrestlers is Myles Borne, who recently shared his experience training with Styles.

Myles Borne Talks About Training With AJ Styles

Myles Borne was recently a guest on the Battleground Podcast, where he commented on AJ Styles. Borne says that he is “absolutely blessed” to train with Styles and learn from him in the past two months. You can read Borne’s full comment below:

“He is one of the best to ever do it. I mean, his mindset on things, his psychology, his ring work, everything is just top tier. So, I’m absolutely blessed to be able to get in the ring and let him watch what I do and give his input and just kind of push me past my breaking point. It’s just been an absolute blessing. I never thought that I would be in this position, but it’s been the best past two months of training. I’m very fortunate right now. I’m very fortunate to have someone like him alongside, kind of watching what I’m doing and pushing me along the way.”

You can also watch his interview on the Battleground Podcast in the embed below:

Myles Borne Is A Double Champion In NXT

Myles Borne is currently scheduled to work the NXT Heatwave event on August 30. He’ll be pulling double duty on this night. His first match will be against Jackson Drake, where Borne will defend his NXT North American Championship. The other is a tag team bout where Borne and Tavion Heights will defend their NXT Tag Team Championships against Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes.

What are your thoughts on Borne’s run as a double champ in NXT?

For more on AJ Styles, Myles Borne and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: Imago