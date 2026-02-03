CM Punk Speaks On Night 1 Vs Night 2 WrestleMania Main Event Debate

CM Punk is the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion. As of right now, he’s scheduled to face Roman Reigns at this year’s WrestleMania to defend his championship.

Roman Reigns won the Men’s Rumble Match on January 31. On the following Raw, Reigns cut a promo against CM Punk and expressed his hatred toward The Cult of Personality. Punk was recently interviewed by GQ, where he shared his thoughts on main-eventing Night 1 of WrestleMania.

CM Punk Doesn’t Think There’s A Difference Between Main Eventing Night 1 Or Night 2 Of WrestleMania

CM Punk said that he doesn’t see a difference between Night 1 and Night 2. Although when he returned to WWE, he also wanted to headline Night 2 of WrestleMania. There’s a large group of people in the internet wrestling community who treat only the second night as the “true” main event.

Sharing his thoughts on this, the World Champion said this to GQ:

“I mean, just because it’s there, probably a Night 2 main event. Honestly, I don’t differentiate between the two nights. I think that’s just a way for people who are sad about their own lives to try to diminish something. I mean, Rock did a Night 1. Stone Cold Steve Austin did a Night 1. Who am I to say it’s not a main event? That’s just silly semantics to try to hate on somebody that you don’t like for whatever reason.”

Fans will remember that CM Punk also main-evented Night 1 of WrestleMania last year. He faced Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a triple threat match for the World Heavyweight Championship. In this bout, Rollins retained the title after help from Paul Heyman, who low-blowed The Original Tribal Chief.

This was the only WrestleMania main event of Punk’s career. Night 2 was headlined by Cody Rhodes vs John Cena in an Undisputed WWE Championship match.

WrestleMania Became A Two-Night Event During The Pandemic

WrestleMania wasn’t always a two-night event. The first time WWE did that was in 2020 during the pandemic. Since then, every WrestleMania has happened over two nights. In 2025, SummerSlam also became a two-night event.

While there have been complaints from fans about this, it doesn’t seem like WWE plans to go back to the old format. There have been talks of extending other Premium Live Events, such as Royal Rumble, Survivor Series, and Money in the Bank, into two-night events as well.

CM Punk Is Going To Main Event Another WrestleMania

Going back to CM Punk, the wrestler has been very vocal about the fans in recent times. He’s spoken about his issues with fans in many interviews. Some fans agree with him; others think he’s creating his own narratives and commenting on things that aren’t a big issue. Recently, Punk also responded to fans who were calling him out for his part-time status in WWE.

As of right now, Punk is scheduled to headline WrestleMania once again against Roman Reigns, although we don’t know which night he’ll be a part of. The other WrestleMania headliner would probably be for Drew McIntyre’s Undisputed World Heavyweight Championship.

