CM Punk Pushes Back On ‘Part-Timer’ Criticism In WWE

CM Punk’s WWE return wasn’t something many fans expected to happen. Since returning at Survivor Series 2023, Punk has given fans some of the best work of his in-ring career.

Although The Cult of Personality hasn’t wrestled a ton of matches in recent years (also spending much time recovering from injuries), he doesn’t consider himself a part-timer. This perception about his role is something Punk has recently addressed.

CM Punk Says He Tries To Be On Every WWE Show Whenever Possible

During a recent appearance on Sam Roberts’ NotSam Wrestling podcast, CM Punk addressed the part-time claims and explained it’s because WWE doesn’t do that many shows anymore, but he works every event he can travel to.

“They call me a part-timer. They say it like that’s some sort of a gotcha. ‘Ah, he said he hated part-timers, look at him, he’s a part-timer now!’ Yeah, we don’t run shows! I’m on every single show. I elect to be on every single show if the travel allows it.

Like, we just did a Christmas loop, like Christmas loop is fun. Harkens back to the old school days where I can get on the road, get in a car, drive to the next town, I’m on my own clock, I get to see the fans, it’s fun.”

CM Punk later explained why he’s constantly looking for the next big thing. He said if he took a break from all of this, he might never come back again.

“I work the shows that I work because I elect to work them and I want to. It’s hard sandwiching it in between, even like shooting… When we shot Night Patrol, I was in the middle of Hell in a Cell stuff with Drew McIntyre. Like 16-hour nights on set because it’s Night Patrol, vampires, we shot at night in LA.

Then it’s just like you’re busy doing this and you turn right around and you’re on the road with WWE doing that stuff. It’s kind of a gear shift, but to me it’s easier [because] an object in motion stays in motion. So that’s why I’m constantly looking for the next thing. I feel like if I go on vacation I’m never going to come back. That’s going to be it for me.”

CM Punk last wrestled on the 1/5 edition of Monday Night Raw, where he retained his World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit the original source mentioned above and link back to this article for the transcription.