RevPro Owner Clarifies Why Leon Slater Match Was Kept Off MyAEW

Leon Slater is a rising star in professional wrestling. He is currently signed to TNA and holds the X Division Championship. Recently, Slater announced that he will give up his title to challenge for the TNA World Title at Bound for Glory on October 11.

Slater recently competed at RevPro 14-Year Anniversary Show on August 29. Fans who watched the event on MyAEW realized that Leon Slater’s match wasn’t part of the stream. This caused some confusion among viewers who watch RevPro content there. This match was still available for those watching the direct RevPro stream at the time. Many speculated that TNA had something to do with this because of their partnership with WWE.

Turns out, the fans were wrong.

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RevPro Owner Andy Quildan Made The Decision To Keep Leon Slater Vs Liam Slater Off MyAEW

Recently, Andy Quildan spoke to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer about why the match was missing from MyAEW. He also said that the Leon Slater vs Liam Slater match will be put on YouTube soon.

Quildan explained that there were no direct orders to keep the match off the MyAEW service. But he chose not to put it on MyAEW to avoid any potential problems with TNA, as he’s a contracted wrestler. Dave wrote the following in the Wrestling Observer Daily Update.

“Andy Quildan noted to us that the Leon Slater vs Liam Slater match will be put up on YouTube soon from yesterday’s RevPro show. There were no direct instructions not to air the match on MyAEW, but to avoid problems since it involved a TNA wrestler, he made the call not to put it on MyAEW. It did air on the RevPro stream but to make it up for those who purchased the PPV from RevPro, they are putting it up.”

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TNA Vice President of Communications and Public Relations Ross Forman also issued a statement to Wrestling Noticias, in which he denied TNA having any involvement in this.

“TNA Wrestling was not involved with that event or match, including fans seeing said match or not seeing it.”

The August 29 show was a major event for RevPro as the promotion celebrated its 14th anniversary. AEW World Champion Will Ospreay also made a surprise appearance on the show hours before winning the title at AEW All In.

For more on RevPro, Leon Slater, MyAEW and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: RevPro