Booker T Shoots Down Batista’s Claim He Started Their Infamous Backstage Fight

In 2006, Booker T had a backstage scuffle with Batista. Both were on the WWE SmackDown brand at that time. The rumor goes that Batista had allegedly disrespected the SmackDown roster, and Booker T confronted him, which led to a brawl.

This happened a long time ago, and in recent years, Booker T said that he has no bad blood with the Hollywood star anymore. He recently addressed this story on his podcast again, after Batista made some claims regarding Booker’s role in this fight in a recent interview.

Booker T Responds To Batista’s Claim That He Started The Fight

On a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T responded to Batista’s recent claim that the former started a backstage fight with him while he was injured.

A clip of Batista talking about it can be seen below:

Booker T responded to this claim on his podcast, saying it’s not true.

“There’s a story going around about the kerfuffle Batista and I got into back in the day at the SummerSlam shoot in L.A. I remember doing an interview about it and saying, ‘It’s just testosterone man. That’s what happens with men. Men get into it, they fight. If I saw Batista today, I’d give him a hug and say, ‘Hey man, what’s going on? You’re doing great out there in Hollywood.’

But then I saw a video of him and he said, ‘It’s sad that the guy chose to pick a fight with me when I was injured.’ I go, ‘Wow, man. That’s just not fair, man. That’s just not fair.’ First of all, I didn’t pick a fight with anybody, and I definitely didn’t know if anybody was injured or anything like that. First time I heard about anything like that. It’s just one of those things… I just don’t want anybody to ever think I was a bully and I would be going around picking fights with people. I did not pick a fight with anybody, but I did finish the fight with Batista.”

Main image credit: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire