Willow Nightingale Promises To Smile Again After AEW All In Loss To Mercedes Mone

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Willow Nightingale has reacted following her loss to Mercedes Mone at AEW All In.

Mercedes Mone won this year’s Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament to become the number one contender to the AEW Women’s World Championship. She faced Willow Nightingale at Wembley Stadium on August 30 at AEW All In.

This match ended by referee stoppage after Mone hit the Statement Maker on Willow, and the latter was unable to escape. As a result, Mone has become the new AEW Women’s World Champion. This was her first World Title win in All Elite Wrestling.

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Willow Nightingale Reacts After Losing At AEW All In

Willow Nightingale won the title from Thekla at AEW Redemption in July. She kept the title for 35 days before losing it in London, England. Mercedes’ goal in this match wasn’t just to win the title, she also wanted to take away Willow’s smile. It looks like Mercedes was successful in doing that.

At AEW All In, Mercedes won the AEW Women’s Championship for the first time in her career. Towards the end of the match, when Mercedes had locked Willow in the Statement Maker, she repeatedly stomped her leg as if to prevent her from tapping out. Seeing Willow had passed out, the referee stopped the match.

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Following the event, Willow commented on her title loss. She has promised her fans that she’ll eventually smile again.

“In defeat, I do not smile

but I can pull my bruised and aching body out of bed knowing I gave my all

And maybe not today or tomorrow or even the day after that, but I must remember that eventually… I will smile again

Let’s keep pushing forward”

In defeat, I do not smile but I can pull my bruised and aching body out of bed knowing I gave my all And maybe not today or tomorrow or even the day after that, but I must remember that eventually… I will smile again Let’s keep pushing forward — Willow Nightingale (@willowwrestles) August 31, 2026

Many fans believe this was one of the greatest female wrestling matches in All Elite Wrestling. Both stars gave their all in this match, and fans were happy seeing Mercedes finally get her moment.

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For more on Willow Nightingale, Mercedes Mone and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: AEW