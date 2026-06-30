Mike Santana Reportedly Heading to WWE After TNA Contract Ends

Mike Santana seems to be headed to WWE.

Since joining TNA in 2024, Mike Santana has become one of the biggest stars in the promotion. He was also the TNA World Heavyweight Champion up until the most recent TNA Slammiversary event, where he lost the title to Nic Nemeth.

It appears that this will be Santana’s final match in TNA for the time being, as reports have stated that his contract is nearing its expiration.

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Mike Santana Has Finished With TNA, Is Expected To Join WWE Soon

PWInsider Elite recently reported that Mike Santana is done with TNA and will not be working for the company going forward.

“With his contract slated to expire in the upcoming days, TNA sources have confirmed Mike Santana has finished with the company and will not appear at this week’s Impact taping in Albany, NY.”

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In an update to this situation, False Finish reported that Santana is headed to the WWE roster. His contract with TNA was set to expire last year, but both parties worked out a new deal that saw Santana work for a few more months.

“Sources within WWE tell False Finish that they believe that Mike Santana will be departing TNA and heading to WWE upon expiration. Santana was set to be a free agent in late 2025 but opted to re-sign with TNA.”

There’s no doubt that Santana is a great performer. He essentially carried the company on his back over the past few years as its World Heavyweight Champion. It was already reported that the company was interested in signing him, so it’s not a surprise that he’s currently expected to join WWE. For now, we don’t know what WWE has in store for Santana. The main roster is stacked right now, and it’ll be hard for Santana to stand out without WWE giving him a proper storyline.

Before joining TNA, Mike Santana worked for AEW as part of the Inner Circle. He was also in a tag team with Ortiz, but they had a real-life falling out.

Are you interested in seeing Mike Santana work for WWE?

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For more on Mike Santana and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: WWE