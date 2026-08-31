Britt Baker Thanks Fans After AEW Return

At AEW All In London, Britt Baker finally made her return to the company. Over the past few years, there had been a lot of speculation regarding Britt Baker’s future with the company. Fans were wondering why Baker was kept off television for so long.

People even asked her to return to AEW numerous times, but Britt always said that it wasn’t up to her.

During the TBS Championship match between Maya World and Persephone at AEW All In Buy-In, a masked wrestler showed up to cost Maya the match. Their identity was later revealed to be Britt Baker.

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Britt Baker Had Been Away From AEW Since 2024

On the November 13, 2024 edition of AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker wrestled in what would later turn out to be her final match in All Elite Wrestling, facing Penelope Ford in a singles match. Baker had made her return to the company a few months back at Forbidden Door after being out due to injuries. She also suffered a mini stroke in November 2023, which delayed her initial return.

By the time she wrestled her last match in November 2024, there had been lots of rumors regarding Baker being an unpopular name in the locker room.

Just days before the AEW All In pay-per-view, Khan was asked about Britt’s status with the company. Khan didn’t deny or confirm anything, but said fans should stay tuned to see what happens.

Also read: John Cena Rules Out WWE Return, Says ‘No Khan Has Got the Pocketbook’

Towards the end of the TBS Title match between Persephone and Maya World, Britt Baker returned to the company for the first time in two years. Both stars aligned with each other over their mutual dislike for Thunder Rosa.

A day after her return, Baker shared a message to her fans on social media as well. She thanked them for never giving up on her.

“Guys I’m beyond grateful for all the love. I missed you more than you’ll ever know. Thanks for never giving up on me 🫶

D👇🏼M👇🏼D👇🏼”

Guys I’m beyond grateful for all the love. I missed you more than you’ll ever know. Thanks for never giving up on me 🫶 D👇🏼M👇🏼D👇🏼 — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) August 31, 2026

It’ll be interesting to see what Baker does on television next.

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For more on Britt Baker and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: AEW