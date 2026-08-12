UFC Fighters With the Most Dominant 365-Day Runs in Company History 

In mixed martial arts, sustained greatness over several years builds a legacy, but a single, unstoppable calendar year can elevate a fighter into immortal status. Winning a title is difficult, but defending or capturing belts multiple times within a 12-month span against elite opposition while keeping a flawless record requires extraordinary skill and endurance.

Below is an analytical and statistical breakdown of the most dominant single-year calendar runs in UFC history, ranging from Islam Makhachev to Conor McGregor.

1. Jon Jones (2011)

Record in 2011: 4-0

Stoppage Rate: 100% (4 Finishes)

Titles Captured/Defended: UFC Light Heavyweight Championship (1 title win, 2 defenses)

Jon Jones’ 2011 campaign stands as the gold standard for calendar-year dominance. At just 23, Jones tore through four elite light heavyweights in ten months.

Feb 5, 2011 (UFC 126): Submitted undefeated Ryan Bader via guillotine choke (R2, 0:59).

Mar 19, 2011 (UFC 128): Step-in bout on short notice against Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, winning via TKO (R3, 2:37) to become the youngest champion in UFC history.

Sep 24, 2011 (UFC 135): Choked out Quinton “Rampage” Jackson via rear-naked choke (R4, 1:14).

Dec 10, 2011 (UFC 140): Finished Lyoto Machida with a standing guillotine choke (R2, 4:26).

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Key Stats:

Defeated three former Light Heavyweight champions and an undefeated prospect in 10 months. Moreover, became the youngest UFC kingpin in history at 23 years and 243 days.

Absorbed only 49 total significant strikes across all four bouts.

2. Alex Pereira (2024)

Record in 2024: 3-0

Stoppage Rate: 100% (3 Knockouts)

Titles Defended: UFC Light Heavyweight Championship (3 defenses)

Alex Pereira defined 2024 with activity and devastating power, stepping up to save major UFC events on short notice.

Apr 13, 2024 (UFC 300): Knocked out former champion Jamahal Hill in Round 1 (3:14).

Jun 29, 2024 (UFC 303): Took a short-notice rematch against Jiri Prochazka, scoring a head-kick KO in Round 2 (0:13).

Oct 5, 2024 (UFC 307): Stopped Khalil Rountree Jr. via TKO in Round 4 (4:32).

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Key Stats:

Set the UFC record for the fastest three consecutive title defenses in company history (175 days).

Held a 61% strike accuracy while securing 3 main-event knockout wins.

3. Islam Makhachev (Oct 2022 – Oct 2023)

Record in 365 Days: 3-0

Stoppage Rate: 66.7% (1 Submission, 1 KO, 1 Decision)

Titles Captured/Defended: UFC Lightweight Championship (1 title win, 2 defenses)

Islam Makhachev’s 12-month run from late 2022 through late 2023 cemented him as the pound-for-pound #1 fighter in the world. He defeated the division’s dangerous submission leader in Charles Oliveira before defeating 145lbs king Alexander Volkanovski back-to-back.

Oct 22, 2022 (UFC 280): Dropped Charles Oliveira and submitted him via arm-triangle choke (R2, 3:16) to claim the Lightweight championship and end Oliveira’s 11-fight win streak.

Feb 12, 2023 (UFC 284): Travelled to Perth, Australia and defeated P4P #1 Alexander Volkanovski via Unanimous Decision (48–47, 48–47, 49–46) in a 5-round classic.

Oct 21, 2023 (UFC 294): Rematched Alexander Volkanovski, delivering a viral head-kick knockout in Round 1 (3:06).

Key Stats:

Defeated the featherweight GOAT candidate twice within an eight-month window.

Finished Charles Oliveira and Alexander Volkanovski inside two rounds each.

4. Dustin Poirier (Apr 2018 – Apr 2019)

Record in 365 Days: 3-0

Stoppage Rate: 66.7% (2 TKOs, 1 Unanimous Decision)

Titles Captured: Interim UFC Lightweight Championship

Dustin Poirier endured a legendary 12-month gauntlet across 2018 and 2019, battling three current or former UFC champions in consecutive main events to capture interim gold.

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Apr 14, 2018 (UFC Fight Night 144): Survived brutal leg kicks to finish Justin Gaethje via TKO in Round 4 (0:33) in an instant Fight of the Year classic.

Jul 28, 2018 (UFC on FOX 30): Stopped former UFC Lightweight Champion Eddie Alvarez via relentless flurry TKO in Round 2 (4:05).

Apr 13, 2019 (UFC 236): Out-slugged Featherweight Champion Max Holloway over 5 rounds to win the Interim Lightweight title via Unanimous Decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46).

Key Stats:

Earned three consecutive Fight of the Night bonuses across this 12-month stretch.

Landed 392 total significant strikes against Gaethje, Alvarez, and Holloway combined.

5. Conor McGregor (2015)

Record in 2015: 3-0

Stoppage Rate: 100% (3 Knockouts)

Titles Captured: Interim & Undisputed UFC Featherweight Championship

Conor McGregor’s 2015 run brought unprecedented global attention to the sport alongside three high-stakes stoppages. Moreover, it also made him the biggest star in the sport, with the UFC reaching a peak that it can only imagine today.

Jan 18, 2015 (UFC Fight Night 59): Stopped Dennis Siver via TKO in Round 2 (1:54).

Jul 11, 2015 (UFC 189): Overcame NCAA Division I wrestler Chad Mendes on short notice, winning the interim Featherweight title via TKO in Round 2 (4:57).

Dec 12, 2015 (UFC 194): Knocked out pound-for-pound leader Jose Aldo in 13 seconds of Round 1.

Key Stats:

The 13-second knockout of Jose Aldo remains the fastest finish in UFC championship fight history.

Snapped Aldo’s 18-fight, 10-year unbeaten streak.

6. Kamaru Usman (2021)

Record in 2021: 3-0

Stoppage Rate: 66.7% (2 Knockouts, 1 Decision)

Titles Defended: UFC Welterweight Championship (3 defenses)

Kamaru Usman solidified his position as the pound-for-pound #1 fighter in 2021 with three world title defenses.

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Feb 13, 2021 (UFC 258): Stopped Gilbert Burns via TKO in Round 3 (0:34).

Apr 24, 2021 (UFC 261): Knocked out Jorge Masvidal in Round 2 (1:02).

Nov 6, 2021 (UFC 268): Defeated Colby Covington via Unanimous Decision.

Key Stats:

Extended his UFC win streak to 15 fights.

Landed 332 significant strikes across 10 championship rounds in 2021.