UFC Fighters With the Most Dominant 365-Day Runs in Company History 

In mixed martial arts, sustained greatness over several years builds a legacy, but a single, unstoppable calendar year can elevate a fighter into immortal status. Winning a title is difficult, but defending or capturing belts multiple times within a 12-month span against elite opposition while keeping a flawless record requires extraordinary skill and endurance.
Below is an analytical and statistical breakdown of the most dominant single-year calendar runs in UFC history, ranging from Islam Makhachev to Conor McGregor.
1. Jon Jones (2011)
- Record in 2011: 4-0
- Stoppage Rate: 100% (4 Finishes)
- Titles Captured/Defended: UFC Light Heavyweight Championship (1 title win, 2 defenses)
Jon Jones’ 2011 campaign stands as the gold standard for calendar-year dominance. At just 23, Jones tore through four elite light heavyweights in ten months.
- Feb 5, 2011 (UFC 126): Submitted undefeated Ryan Bader via guillotine choke (R2, 0:59).
- Mar 19, 2011 (UFC 128): Step-in bout on short notice against Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, winning via TKO (R3, 2:37) to become the youngest champion in UFC history.
- Sep 24, 2011 (UFC 135): Choked out Quinton “Rampage” Jackson via rear-naked choke (R4, 1:14).
- Dec 10, 2011 (UFC 140): Finished Lyoto Machida with a standing guillotine choke (R2, 4:26).
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Key Stats:
- Defeated three former Light Heavyweight champions and an undefeated prospect in 10 months. Moreover, became the youngest UFC kingpin in history at 23 years and 243 days.
- Absorbed only 49 total significant strikes across all four bouts.
2. Alex Pereira (2024)
- Record in 2024: 3-0
- Stoppage Rate: 100% (3 Knockouts)
- Titles Defended: UFC Light Heavyweight Championship (3 defenses)
Alex Pereira defined 2024 with activity and devastating power, stepping up to save major UFC events on short notice.
- Apr 13, 2024 (UFC 300): Knocked out former champion Jamahal Hill in Round 1 (3:14).
- Jun 29, 2024 (UFC 303): Took a short-notice rematch against Jiri Prochazka, scoring a head-kick KO in Round 2 (0:13).
- Oct 5, 2024 (UFC 307): Stopped Khalil Rountree Jr. via TKO in Round 4 (4:32).
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Key Stats:
- Set the UFC record for the fastest three consecutive title defenses in company history (175 days).
- Held a 61% strike accuracy while securing 3 main-event knockout wins.
3. Islam Makhachev (Oct 2022 – Oct 2023)
- Record in 365 Days: 3-0
- Stoppage Rate: 66.7% (1 Submission, 1 KO, 1 Decision)
- Titles Captured/Defended: UFC Lightweight Championship (1 title win, 2 defenses)
Islam Makhachev’s 12-month run from late 2022 through late 2023 cemented him as the pound-for-pound #1 fighter in the world. He defeated the division’s dangerous submission leader in Charles Oliveira before defeating 145lbs king Alexander Volkanovski back-to-back.
- Oct 22, 2022 (UFC 280): Dropped Charles Oliveira and submitted him via arm-triangle choke (R2, 3:16) to claim the Lightweight championship and end Oliveira’s 11-fight win streak.
- Feb 12, 2023 (UFC 284): Travelled to Perth, Australia and defeated P4P #1 Alexander Volkanovski via Unanimous Decision (48–47, 48–47, 49–46) in a 5-round classic.
- Oct 21, 2023 (UFC 294): Rematched Alexander Volkanovski, delivering a viral head-kick knockout in Round 1 (3:06).
Key Stats:
- Defeated the featherweight GOAT candidate twice within an eight-month window.
- Finished Charles Oliveira and Alexander Volkanovski inside two rounds each.
4. Dustin Poirier (Apr 2018 – Apr 2019)
- Record in 365 Days: 3-0
- Stoppage Rate: 66.7% (2 TKOs, 1 Unanimous Decision)
- Titles Captured: Interim UFC Lightweight Championship
Dustin Poirier endured a legendary 12-month gauntlet across 2018 and 2019, battling three current or former UFC champions in consecutive main events to capture interim gold.
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- Apr 14, 2018 (UFC Fight Night 144): Survived brutal leg kicks to finish Justin Gaethje via TKO in Round 4 (0:33) in an instant Fight of the Year classic.
- Jul 28, 2018 (UFC on FOX 30): Stopped former UFC Lightweight Champion Eddie Alvarez via relentless flurry TKO in Round 2 (4:05).
- Apr 13, 2019 (UFC 236): Out-slugged Featherweight Champion Max Holloway over 5 rounds to win the Interim Lightweight title via Unanimous Decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46).
Key Stats:
- Earned three consecutive Fight of the Night bonuses across this 12-month stretch.
- Landed 392 total significant strikes against Gaethje, Alvarez, and Holloway combined.
5. Conor McGregor (2015)
- Record in 2015: 3-0
- Stoppage Rate: 100% (3 Knockouts)
- Titles Captured: Interim & Undisputed UFC Featherweight Championship
Conor McGregor’s 2015 run brought unprecedented global attention to the sport alongside three high-stakes stoppages. Moreover, it also made him the biggest star in the sport, with the UFC reaching a peak that it can only imagine today.
- Jan 18, 2015 (UFC Fight Night 59): Stopped Dennis Siver via TKO in Round 2 (1:54).
- Jul 11, 2015 (UFC 189): Overcame NCAA Division I wrestler Chad Mendes on short notice, winning the interim Featherweight title via TKO in Round 2 (4:57).
- Dec 12, 2015 (UFC 194): Knocked out pound-for-pound leader Jose Aldo in 13 seconds of Round 1.
Key Stats:
- The 13-second knockout of Jose Aldo remains the fastest finish in UFC championship fight history.
- Snapped Aldo’s 18-fight, 10-year unbeaten streak.
6. Kamaru Usman (2021)
- Record in 2021: 3-0
- Stoppage Rate: 66.7% (2 Knockouts, 1 Decision)
- Titles Defended: UFC Welterweight Championship (3 defenses)
Kamaru Usman solidified his position as the pound-for-pound #1 fighter in 2021 with three world title defenses.
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- Feb 13, 2021 (UFC 258): Stopped Gilbert Burns via TKO in Round 3 (0:34).
- Apr 24, 2021 (UFC 261): Knocked out Jorge Masvidal in Round 2 (1:02).
- Nov 6, 2021 (UFC 268): Defeated Colby Covington via Unanimous Decision.
Key Stats:
- Extended his UFC win streak to 15 fights.
- Landed 332 significant strikes across 10 championship rounds in 2021.