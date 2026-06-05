Dana White Says Alex Pereira Could Overtake Jon Jones in UFC GOAT Race at Freedom 250

It has long been a staple of MMA debate whenever Dana White names the greatest UFC fighter of all time. More often than not, the bossman points to Jon Jones, and his resume makes a compelling case. Despite the controversies that have followed him outside the Octagon, Jones’ accomplishments inside the cage remain unparalleled. His dominance has stretched across two weight classes and more than a decade, during which he defeated multiple generations of elite competition.

Most remarkably, Jones has never been decisively beaten in the Octagon. His lone professional loss came via a controversial disqualification against Matt Hamill in 2009 for illegal 12-to-6 elbows, despite thoroughly controlling the fight from start to finish. Sporting a record of 28-1 (1 NC), Jones owns the UFC record for the most title-fight victories with 16. He also remains the youngest champion in UFC history, capturing the light heavyweight title at just 23 years old when he dismantled Mauricio “Shogun” Rua at UFC 128 in 2011.

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At 205 pounds, he set another benchmark with 11 consecutive title defenses and spent an astounding 1,743 days ranked as the UFC’s pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter. What truly separates ‘Bones’ from the rest, however, is the caliber of opposition he conquered. Throughout his career, Jones has defeated eight former or future undisputed UFC champions, including Quinton Jackson, Lyoto Machida, Rashad Evans, Vitor Belfort, Glover Teixeira, and his longtime rival Daniel Cormier.

He later carried that success into the 265lbs division, adding former 2-time heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic to his list of high-profile victories and further strengthening his claim as one of the most accomplished fighters in UFC history. However, White recently sent shockwaves through the MMA world by suggesting that Alex Pereira could surpass Jones in the GOAT conversation with a victory at UFC Freedom 250.

If Pereira defeats Ciryl Gane to capture the interim heavyweight title on June 14, he would become the first fighter in UFC history to win championship gold across three different weight classes. While the title would be interim rather than undisputed, White appears ready to give ‘Poatan’ full recognition for such a historic achievement. Speaking to Forbes, White said, “You’ve got Pereira possibly winning his third world title. If he wins the third world title that night, he jumps over Jon Jones and becomes the greatest of all-time.”

Dana White responded to Joe Rogan calling the UFC White House event a “gimmick” “If Alex Pereira wins the third world title that night, he jumps Jon Jones as the GOAT. There’s absolutely nothing gimmicky about this event.” (via @Forbes) pic.twitter.com/LRlut9891f — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) June 5, 2026

The statement immediately reignited one of MMA’s most polarizing debates. While Jones boasts a resume built on years of dominance and victories over multiple generations of champions, Pereira’s case is rooted in the speed and magnitude of his accomplishments since arriving in the UFC in November 2021.

The former middleweight champion and two-time light heavyweight titleholder has compiled an extraordinary list of victories in a remarkably short span. Pereira owns knockout wins over elite names such as Jiri Prochazka, Israel Adesanya, Magomed Ankalaev, Jamahal Hill, Sean Strickland, and Khalil Rountree Jr., cementing a legacy that already appears worthy of Hall of Fame consideration.

Few fighters in MMA history have captured titles in three weight classes, and none have achieved that feat inside the UFC. Should Pereira add heavyweight gold to his collection by defeating Gane, he would accomplish something unprecedented in the promotion’s history. Whether that would be enough to place him above Jones is a matter of opinion, but it would undoubtedly transform the GOAT debate and give the Brazilian one of the strongest arguments the sport has ever seen.