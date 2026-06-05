Daniel Cormier Backs Justin Gaethje’s Controversial Ilia Topuria Divorce Jab Ahead of UFC Freedom 250 

In less than 10 days, the UFC will make history by heading to the White House for the first time in its 33-year existence to host the Freedom 250 card, celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States. And it is safe to say the seven-fight spectacle is loaded from top to bottom. The main event will see Ilia Topuria attempt to defend his lightweight title against Justin Gaethje after capturing the belt at UFC 317 last June, with the opportunity to become the first fighter in UFC history to successfully defend championships at both 145 and 155 pounds.

While the rivalry between Topuria and Gaethje has remained largely respectful, tensions have escalated in recent days. The interim lightweight champion recently took a personal jab at Topuria’s highly publicized divorce from ex-wife Giorgina Uzcategui. For those unfamiliar, ‘El Matador’ recently released a promotional video to build anticipation for the fight.

In the clip, the Spaniard placed a symbolic white rose on a mural of Gaethje, alongside murals of Charles Oliveira, Max Holloway, and Alexander Volkanovski, former opponents he has knocked out in his last three outings. The insult from Gaethje came after Topuria further fired back at Gaethje following a viral video in which the American’s father analyzed the Spaniard and referred to him as being short.

Speaking with Fox Australia, Gaethje did not hold back when asked about Topuria’s trademark habit of presenting a rose to opponents he has beaten. He said, “All that guy is a gimmick. He calls himself the king. He thinks he’s a God. What an annoying little bastard. I couldn’t imagine being in a room with him for 30 minutes, listening to him talk about himself. And I can say this: I would leave him. That’s all I’m saying. I would leave him. No way I would put up with his shit.”

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The remarks appeared to resonate with Daniel Cormier, who knows a thing or two about deeply personal rivalries from his long-running feud with Jon Jones. The former two-division champion believes the added animosity only enhances the intrigue surrounding the June 14 showdown.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Cormier said, “I always like when there is trash talk accompanying a fight, especially a championship fight and a fight of that magnitude. You need to have those things that surround the fight that make the general fan go, ‘I’ve got to see this.”

He further added, “To see now that the pleasantries aren’t as evident as they might have been before, I like it. I like the storylines… I am a fan of this thing… Now we’re starting to get that (the fight feels bigger).”

While many fans felt Gaethje crossed a line with his comments about Topuria’s personal life, some of the UFC’s most memorable rivalries have featured similar levels of animosity. Feuds such as Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov, Brock Lesnar vs. Frank Mir, and Cody Garbrandt vs. TJ Dillashaw all carried a deeply personal edge that helped elevate the stakes. Whether the growing hostility between Topuria and Gaethje translates into an unforgettable fight remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the build-up has become far more compelling ahead of their June 14 clash at the White House.