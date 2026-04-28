Dustin Poirier Drops Bold Top 5 UFC Lightweights List, Leaves Out Charles Oliveira

It’s safe to say the UFC lightweight division has been the promotion’s crown jewel over the past decade. While heavyweights bring knockout power and flyweights showcase speed, the 155-pound division sits in the perfect “Goldilocks Zone” which blends fight-ending ability with relentless pace over five rounds. With elite depth across the rankings, even the top 15 often rival champions in other divisions, making any all-time list a tough call.

That’s exactly what Dustin Poirier was asked to do during a recent UFC Deep Waters appearance, offering his take on the greatest lightweights in MMA history. A former 155lbs interim champion and longtime staple of the division, Poirier has shared the Octagon with elite names like Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, and Michael Chandler.

When naming his top five, he said, “Khabib (Nurmagomedov), Islam (Makhachev), B.J. Penn – man, this is where it gets tough. “Ilia (Topuria)? Ok, we can put Ilia. Frankie (Edgar), for sure. I don’t know how he slipped my mind.”

Dustin Poirier gives us his top five lightweights of all-time 👀 Watch DEEP Waters here: https://t.co/wjHbn2WQQC pic.twitter.com/R7TuijUYOM — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) April 27, 2026

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The list blends legends with modern greats. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev were expected inclusions, both having defeated Poirier in title fights at UFC 242 and UFC 302, respectively. Makhachev holds the record for the most lightweight title defenses (four), while Nurmagomedov, B.J. Penn, and Frankie Edgar each recorded three.

Ilia Topuria represents the new generation as the undefeated reigning champion captured lightweight gold against Charles Oliveira and is set to defend it against Gaethje on June 14 at the White House card. Prior to that, he dethroned Alexander Volkanovski at featherweight and became the first man to ever knockout Max Holloway.

Still, many fans were surprised by Oliveira’s omission. The former undisputed champion owns one of the most decorated resumes in lightweight history, with wins over Chandler, Poirier, Gaethje, Beneil Dariush, and Holloway. He also holds the UFC record for most finishes and submissions, and most recently added the BMF title to his accolades at UFC 326.

As for the broader landscape, Nurmagomedov retired in 2020 as an undefeated champion, while Makhachev has since extended that dominance by moving up to welterweight and defeating Jack Della Maddalena for the title. Penn, meanwhile, experienced a sharp decline after his prime, winning just once after losing his belt to Edgar in 2010 before retiring in 2019 on a seven-fight skid.

Edgar later moved to featherweight following his loss to Benson Henderson in 2012, finding moderate success before retiring in 2016. Poirier himself remains one of the division’s most respected figures. A former interim champion, ‘The Diamond’ retired last July after a long and accomplished career that included notable wins over McGregor (twice), Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, and Holloway, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest fighters to never win undisputed gold.