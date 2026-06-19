Daniel Cormier Calls Out Josh Hokit for Controversial Michelle Obama Remarks Following UFC Freedom 250

It is safe to say that Josh Hokit crossed a line with his microphone antics this time. The No.4-ranked heavyweight had already generated controversy in the lead-up to UFC Freedom 250 through his verbal attacks on Alex Pereira and Ilia Topuria. However, after securing a dominant second-round TKO victory over Derrick Lewis at the historic White House event, Hokit took things even further during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

He said, “I’m a man with the plan, the beast that’s ready to feast. You know what, fuck this speech.’’ Hokit initially used the platform to thank President Donald Trump for hosting the event before acknowledging his lord and savior. However, the interview quickly veered into controversial territory. He concluded by saying, “Now listen, Alex Pereira, I’m going to chama on your mama. And lastly, Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America?’’

Josh Hokit just called Michelle Obama a man in his post-fight interview: “ALEX PEREIRA, I WANNA CHAMA ON YOUR MAMA. MICHELLE OBAMA, IS A MAN! AM I RIGHT AMERICA?” #UFCWhiteHousepic.twitter.com/bSHlGDkCa0 https://t.co/pm4eEoaH7a — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 15, 2026

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The reaction from those gathered on the South Lawn was largely one of stunned silence. Meanwhile, on the Ellipse, where tens of thousands of fans had assembled for a UFC Freedom 250 watch party, the remark received a mixed response. Some cheered, while others appeared visibly confused by what they had just heard from the heavyweight contender. While Dana White has already distanced himself from the comments, former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier also publicly criticized Hokit’s post-fight remarks.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Cormier said, “Josh Hokit made a comment in the octagon on Sunday night after he won the fight, it was completely uncalled for. Josh has been in my gym, Josh was in the fighter meetings last weekend, and he wasn’t doing the whole character thing. When he’s not doing the whole character thing, he’s a normal dude. He’s a good fighter, and he’s a great athlete. But the comments that he made in the octagon just made no sense. It was irresponsible, it was nasty, it was horrible, and it was unnecessary. It was unnecessary.”

The UFC Hall of Famer went on to label Hokit’s behavior as lame and suggested the heavyweight squandered an opportunity to win over fans with his performance. He added, “He started his post-fight interview, and he was going to do one of those gimmicky things that, honestly, I think it’s lame as fuck. He could have left, and he could have made more fans than he walked in there with, because they would have gotten to see Josh Hokit. But instead, he goes and says the thing about Michelle Obama, who is as classy a person as you will ever meet, who has only represented herself, her family, and this country with grace and class.”

For many observers, Hokit’s remarks represented the worst-case scenario for the White House card, an event that had already faced criticism because of its political and racial undertones. While the majority of the evening focused on celebrating American history, Hokit’s comments stood in stark contrast to that theme. Given that he was coming off the biggest victory of his career, Cormier believes the heavyweight had no reason to resort to such tactics.

Cormier added, “So I absolutely hated that. I absolutely hated that. He needs to do better. Because it looks like he’s going to have a good career in the UFC, and he’s going to have a ton of time to work his way toward a championship, or at least fight for it. There was no gain in Josh Hokit doing that, and it was disgusting. So, get it together, dude. You don’t need to be as outlandish as you are. Again, I know Josh, and I have a relationship with him, but when you do stuff like that, it really is hard to support you and support what you’re doing.”

😳🧐 DC calls Josh Hokit’s gimmicks ‘lame as f*ck’ and says that he ‘absolutely hated’ the comment about Michelle Obama: “It was completely uncalled for. Josh has been to my gym and he wasn’t doing the whole character thing. He’s just a normal dude, he’s a good fighter and a… pic.twitter.com/ZBbQDbIPJQ — Full Mount MMA (@MMAFullMount) June 19, 2026

Hokit has not directly addressed the controversy since the event. However, he posted a message on Instagram on Monday that many interpreted as a response to the backlash. He wrote, “I’m not here to be liked. I’m not here to be a role model. I don’t care. I’m here to succeed.” The latest incident is far from the first time Hokit has found himself at the center of controversy. Following his victory at UFC 324 in January, he referred to WNBA star Brittney Griner as a man, drawing criticism from fans and media alike.

Even before UFC Freedom 250, Hokit had already emerged as one of the sport’s most polarizing figures. His trash talk during the build-up to the event, combined with a heated confrontation with Jiri Prochazka during UFC 327 media obligations, attracted widespread criticism and skepticism from both fans and fellow fighters. Whether that notoriety ultimately helps or hurts his career remains to be seen, but Hokit’s latest comments have once again placed him at the center of debate for reasons that extend far beyond his performances inside the Octagon.