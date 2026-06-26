Khabib Nurmagomedov Didn’t Retire Because of His Mother — No. 11 UFC Lightweight Knows Why

It has been over five years since Khabib Nurmagomedov retired. While UFC President Dana White spent months trying to convince him to return for one more fight, his retirement was officially finalized by the promotion on March 19, 2021, when he vacated the lightweight title.

He retired with a perfect record at the absolute peak of his prime. Even years later, fans still debate the narrative behind his shocking decision. Many agree his father’s death was a major factor, but the majority don’t fully believe the story that his mother told him to stop fighting. UFC lightweight fighter Dan Hooker is one of those skeptics.

Dan Hooker Challenges “Mother’s Promise” Theory Behind Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Retirement

To understand the No. 11-ranked UFC lightweight’s argument, the facts of Khabib’s exit matter. Nurmagomedov retired in 2020 after submitting Justin Gaethje via triangle choke in Round 2 at UFC 254, finishing with a perfect 29-0 record as the longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion in history.

In his post-fight interview, he stated he talked to his mother for three days before accepting the Gaethje fight, and that she didn’t want him competing without his father, who had died from COVID-19 complications in July 2020.

“I promised her it’s going to be my last fight, and if I give my word, I have to follow it,” Nurmagomedov said that night. But Hooker thinks it tells only part of the story. He doesn’t buy it as the full picture.

“You really think like Khabib’s not fighting because his mom told him not to?” Hooker said while speaking on SubmissionRadio. “He’s smart enough to know the game, the ins and outs of the game, and he went on an incredible run and he realized maybe that’s the last time I need to roll these dice. I’ve proven everything I need. He’s one of the greatest of all time. He knows in the back of his mind that if he keeps rolling those dice, it’s not gonna work out the same way every time.”

That “rolling the dice” line is the core of Hooker’s argument, and it carries weight.

Dan Hooker’s Read on Khabib Nurmagomedov Reflects a Bigger Truth About Fighter Longevity

Nurmagomedov walked away from mixed martial arts at 32 years old. By the time he called it quits, he had systematically dismantled Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje, who destroyed Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250. Without a question, these three most dangerous lightweights of his era. He submitted all of them and did it in style.



To be frank, nobody leaves with that kind of immaculate scoreboard unless their timing is completely flawless. Hooker understands the weight of that decision better than most. Now 36 and still grinding in the division with a gritty 24-14 professional record, Hooker is still right in the thick of the lightweight mix.

Of course, the counterargument to Hooker’s theory is straightforward. Khabib’s faith, his deep cultural values, and the crushing grief of losing his father were incredibly real, and they were obviously the main drivers behind his retirement. He battled mumps and a broken toe in the grueling lead-up to UFC 254, later admitting he almost pulled out of the event entirely.

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But Hooker’s point isn’t that the family narrative was a lie. It’s that Khabib possessed a rare, calculated fight IQ that extended far beyond the cage. He was sharp enough to recognize when his championship window was starting to close.

So, whether he was following a mother’s wish, a fighter’s survival instinct, or a mix of both, his exit was arguably perfect.