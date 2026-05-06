Why Khabib Nurmagomedov’s $29B Partnership Has UFC Fans Furious

Khabib Nurmagomedov was flawless in the cage. With a 29-0 record and a dominant wrestling style, he earned his spot as the greatest lightweight in UFC history.

Aside from being a great fighter, he built a massive following by sticking to his principles, famously refusing sponsors for alcohol or gambling because they conflicted with his Muslim faith. In a sport known for greed, Nurmagomedov was seen as the rare athlete who couldn’t be bought.

That reputation is now under fire. Fans are pushing back after Khabib posted a video promoting MultiBank Group, a crypto platform and its specific token, $MBG. For many, it feels like a betrayal of the values he spent his career defending.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Partners With MultiBank Group: What He Posted and What It Promises

In late October 2025, the 37-year-old announced a major partnership with MultiBank Group, a Dubai-based financial firm. They introduced the $MBG token and this agreement gave the firm control over several of Khabib’s brands, including his Eagle FC promotion, a Web3 platform called Gameplan, and a plan to open 30 gyms worldwide.

Just to recap, MultiBank started in California in 2005 and now has two million clients. They handle over $35 billion in daily trades and hold 14 regulatory licenses. Because MultiBank is a large, established institution, this project looks different from the typical “meme coin” or celebrity crypto scam.

On Tuesday, he promoted the partnership again on X, penning, “In every fight, corner is most important seat. Corner sees what fighter cannot. Corner stays calm when noise is loudest. I do not put it on things I do not believe in. I have said no to many. Today I am saying yes.”

In every fight, corner is most important seat. Corner sees what fighter cannot. Corner stays calm when noise is loudest.

I do not put it on things I do not believe in. I have said no to many. Today I am saying yes.

I am partnering with @multibankgroup, their crypto platform… pic.twitter.com/yFINxP9Mnd — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 5, 2026



He concluded by citing the company’s 20-year history and its $29 billion in assets. However, it sent a bad message to fans regarding his Muslim faith.

“Disgusting — @TeamKhabib doing crypto scams as a Muslim?” one user wrote.

Another added, “Can’t shake a woman’s hand because it’s haram but this is ok? I’ve lost tons of respect for you. Thought you were a man of principle.”

A third viewer noted, “Bro doesn’t drink whiskey but crypto scams — what a man of honour haha.”

The fourth fan remarked, “Khabib now has more crypto scams than he has title defenses.”

A random X user claimed, “Khabib try not to scam his brain dead fans challenge: IMPOSSIBLE.”

Whether he admits it or not, he has put his followers in a very conflicted spot.

Why the Backlash Runs Deeper Than Crypto Skepticism

His past moral stances make the criticism louder. He famously banned gambling sponsors from his Eagle FC promotion, saying they “ruin lives.” He framed these decisions as a reflection of his Muslim faith, which earned him deep trust from his fans.

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However, his track record with financial endorsements is messy. A previous partnership with the investment platform Wahed led to a six-figure SEC penalty for poor disclosures. In the UK, regulators banned an ad featuring Khabib, calling it misleading and irresponsible.

Fans haven’t forgotten the “Papakha NFT” situation either. After selling 29,000 tokens and making millions, the promotional posts vanished from his social media. Many now see his new deals as scam version 2.

The real issue for critics is the religious angle. Now, that same identity is being used to sell volatile financial products that many of his Muslim followers find ethically wrong.