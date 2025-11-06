Dana White Doubles Down on Immediate Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane Rematch

UFC 321 turned into a nightmare for Tom Aspinall and the entire heavyweight division. The Englishman’s long-awaited return after 14 months ended abruptly when Ciryl Gane accidentally caught him with a double eye poke, throwing the bout into chaos and leaving the 265-pound division stuck in limbo once again.

At the post-fight press conference, Dana White assured fans that the promotion would rebook the title fight as soon as the situation was resolved. Now, nearly two weeks after the Abu Dhabi event, the UFC boss has finally provided an update on the status of the undisputed heavyweight champion.

Dana White Confirms Tom Aspinall Avoided Serious Eye Injury After UFC 321

Following up on his earlier comments, White has doubled down on his plan to rebook Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane II as soon as possible. Speaking on The Jim Rome Show, the UFC CEO revisited the chaotic Abu Dhabi main event.

He said, “I was devastated. When your main event is heating up and looks like it’ll be a really good fight, and it ends with an eye poke, that’s brutal. He’s at home recovering. As soon as he’s able to fight again, we’ll book the rematch.”

White also offered a health update on the Englishman, confirming that Aspinall avoided any long-term damage. While he didn’t commit to an exact timeline, he emphasized that the UFC wants the rematch booked as soon as the situation allows, given the division’s current uncertainty.

He added, “As far as we know, he doesn’t have a detached retina, there’s no damage to the eye. He should he’ll up soon and we’ll figure out when we can make the fight again.”

Dana White confirms the rematch will happen the moment Tom Aspinall is cleared to fight 👊🔥 “Tom is at home, he’s recovering and as soon as he’s able to fight again, we’ll book the rematch” (via @jimrome ) pic.twitter.com/dnYv84Woo7 — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) November 7, 2025

For context, Aspinall had initially received a positive evaluation from a doctor in Abu Dhabi right after UFC 321. However, he later underwent additional tests in the UK to fully assess the injury. His father, Andy Aspinall, initially shared a worrying update, revealing that Tom couldn’t see out of his right eye.

Fortunately, the heavyweight champion’s recent Instagram stories suggest his recovery is progressing better than expected. Talking about the timeline, the title rematch is scheduled to take place in the first half of 2026. The UFC hasn’t released its full schedule for next year yet, but the historic event at The White House is targeted for June.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC on TNT Sports (@tntsportsufc)

According to Nolan King, the promotion has also requested an event permit for January 24 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which is expected to be UFC 324. This card will mark the company’s debut on the Paramount CBS network.

White has already teased that the UFC plans to kick off its massive $7.7 billion partnership with a major statement, and a heavyweight rematch between two of the baddest men on the planet would certainly fit the bill.