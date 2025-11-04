Dana White Finally Breaks Silence on UFC Vegas 110 Betting Scandal Allegations

UFC Vegas 110 was supposed to be just another routine fight night at the Apex, but its aftermath has sparked major controversy. Suspicion has arisen over the featherweight bout between Issac Dulgarian and Yadier del Valle, which took place on the main card. For most of fight week, betting lines heavily favored Dulgarian, who opened as a -240 favorite across multiple sportsbooks. However, in the two hours leading up to the fight, his odds unexpectedly dropped to -118, with a surge of late money coming in on del Valle, particularly on bets predicting that Dulgarian would lose by first-round finish.

Those wagers proved accurate, as Dulgarian was submitted by del Valle via rear-naked choke in the opening round, appearing to struggle with basic submission defense. Right after the event, Ariel Helwani reported that the UFC had released Issac Dulgarian following the suspicious result. The unusual betting patterns have since prompted serious questions, and Dana White has now addressed the allegations, confirming that the FBI is involved in investigating the matter.

Dana White Confirms Betting Line Manipulation at UFC Vegas 110, Reveals Ongoing FBI Investigation

In an interview with TMZ, UFC CEO Dana White addressed the growing controversy surrounding the suspicious betting activity at UFC Vegas 110. He confirmed that the promotion is working closely with the FBI to investigate what happened.

According to White, the UFC’s betting integrity partner, IC360, contacted the organization hours before the event with alarming information about unusual betting patterns surrounding the Issac Dulgarian vs. Yadier del Valle fight.

White recalled, “We called the fighter and his lawyer and said, ‘What’s going on? There’s some weird betting action going on in your fight. Are you injured? Do you owe anybody money? Has anybody approached you?”

When the bout ended as predicted, which was Dulgarian being submitted in the first round by rear-naked choke, White said he immediately reached out to federal authorities.

He said, “The fight plays out — and first-round finish by rear-naked choke. Literally, the first thing we did was call the FBI. So we called the FBI. I’ve met with the FBI twice today, so that’s the whole thing.”

On Monday, the UFC issued an official statement emphasizing that it takes these allegations very seriously. The statement also confirmed that IC360 is conducting a thorough review of all facts surrounding the fight. Additionally, the Nevada Athletic Commission has chosen to withhold Dulgarian’s fight purse pending further investigation.

For now, the investigation remains ongoing, and Dulgarian has not been found guilty of any wrongdoing. Still, White made it clear that the UFC and the FBI are committed to seeing the investigation through and issued a stark warning to anyone considering fight-fixing in the future.

He cautioned, “If you try to do this, I’ve been very vocal and very open about this: we will be your worst enemy. We will immediately go after you, guns ablazing, with the FBI and whoever else we need to get. We will do everything we can to make sure you go to prison.”

This incident comes on the heels of a previous fight-fixing scandal in 2022 involving Darrick Minner and his coach, James Krause. In that case, betting lines also shifted drastically before the fight, and Minner was finished by Shayilan Nuerdanbieke in just 67 seconds. Following an investigation, Minner was released, and Krause was permanently banned from having any involvement with UFC fighters.

Interestingly, Bulgarian once trained at Glory MMA & Fitness with Krause as his coach, which raises another line of suspicion. White also shut down online rumors suggesting there are “hundreds” of fights under FBI investigation. He added, “People out there talking ‘there’s hundreds of fights [under investigation].’ It’s total bullshit.”

The UFC boss further addressed recent social media posts from fighters like Vince Morales, Vanessa Demopoulos, and Lando Vannata, who claimed they had been approached about throwing fights, though Morales and Vannata later clarified they were joking.

However, White wasn’t amused. He said, “You’re seeing things on the internet, fighters are coming out and going, ‘I was approached.’ Really? Why didn’t you tell us that, or more importantly, why didn’t you tell law enforcement that you were approached? Now you’re saying that you were approached.”

With the FBI and UFC both actively investigating, the situation marks one of the most serious integrity concerns the organization has faced since the Krause scandal.