Brendan Allen, Not a Big Watch Guy, Receives $130,000 Gift After Crushing Reinier de Ridder

Saturday night in Vancouver belonged to Brendan Allen. The Louisiana native shocked the middleweight division by stopping Reinier de Ridder in four rounds. However, the real surprise came after the fight.

Allen walked out of Rogers Arena with a Platinum Daytona Rolex on his wrist. For the unversed, the special timepiece is worth over $130,000. His friend Maj flew to Canada just to hand him the gift after crushing his main event opponent despite being the underdog.

The main event showdown at UFC Vancouver delivered absolute fireworks. Fighting as the underdog, Allen delivered the upset of Saturday night. He extended his record to 26-7 overall. The bout itself was a banger enough from start to finish.

De Ridder controlled the opening frame. His grappling looked sharp. But everything changed after that. Allen turned the tide in round two. He started landing heavy ground-and-pound. The Louisiana fighter stayed on top of the former two-division ONE Championship champion and didn’t let him move.

By round four, de Ridder was cooked. He had no energy left. His team saw he was taking too much damage and stopped the fight before round five. Allen won by TKO.

Then the post-fight moment gave us another shock. Allen was genuinely floored by the gesture of his friend Maj, who flew all the way to Vancouver for the match. He gifted him with a 2023 Platinum Daytona Rolex, which retails for over $130,000 on the gray market.

He admitted he’s never been a watch enthusiast. Speaking with Full Send MMA, “All In” struggled to find words.

Brendan Allen was gifted a Platinum Daytona Rolex that retails at over $130,000 from a close friend after his victory over Reinier De Ridder at UFC Vancouver tonight



“I’ve never been gifted something like this. I’m not a big watch guy. Like, I don’t know much about them… A 2023 Platinum Daytona… They didn’t give me the bonus, but I got one from my brother, Maj. He came all the way here,” Allen said.

The emotion hit hard for the 29-year-old. “Bro, I’m speechless, to be honest with you. I have never been gifted something like this. I work my ass off for everything I have, and I’m the guy that tries to give back to all my family and friends,” he added.

Surprisingly, UFC boss Dana White didn’t hand out bonuses to the main event fighters. But Allen received something way better than a regular $50,000 performance bonus.

Fans Applaud Allen’s Humble Reaction to Six-Figure Gift

The MMA community rallied behind Allen’s down-to-earth response. Combat sports fans appreciated seeing a fighter stay grounded after receiving such an expensive present.

One fan connected the dots about Allen’s support system. “Check who his management is and it’ll all start making sense. Bro is surrounded by literal Royalty,” he wrote.

Another fan noted the shift in perception, penning, “Dudes growing on me I like the humbleness.”

The third fan put it perfectly. He added, “Good things happen to good people. I was there and rooting for RDR but happy to see him win. It’s not about the watch but what the watch represents, it’s a testament to all his hard work.”

Some fans couldn’t resist making jokes about the generous friend. The fourth reaction read lighter. He claimed, “Friends definitely has big bets on him.”

One X user summed up the majority opinion with a single word, noting, “Deserved.”

Allen’s victory puts him in prime position for bigger fights. Post-fight, he called out middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev, former champ Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland as potential opponents.

