After so much hype and excitement, the UFC Vancouver returned to Rogers Arena, British Columbia, Canada. In what became one of the most talked-about Fight Night cards of the year, fans were in for a treat, and they witnessed a shocking upset. As such, let’s take a look at UFC Vancouver: Brendan Allen vs. Reinier de Ridder Results + Full Fight Video Highlights.

For the main event, we had middleweight contender de Ridder (21-3). He was the favorite, according to many. Facing him, we had Allen (26-7), taking the fight on short notice after Anthony Hernandez pulled out.

Both the fighters were very easy to root for and were very loud in the lead up to the fight. De Ridder came in riding high, undefeated in the UFC with wins over Robert Whittaker. Allen, meanwhile, was looking to build momentum after defeating Marvin Vettori. This was no doubt a banger main event overall.

Up next, we had another fight, this time for a crucial welterweight clash. Canadian fan-favorite Mike Malott returned to his home country to face Kevin Holland. Whilst Malott was coming off back-to-back wins, Holland was looking to bounce back from a loss to Daniel Rodriguez. We can’t help but think that this time will be a lot more balanced. Watch out for this one!

Also on the card were Aiemann Zahabi vs. Marlon Vera, Manon Fiorot vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius, and Charles Jourdain vs. Davey Grant. That sums up your main card for the night.

Moreover, we’ve got you covered with all the final fight results, including the preliminary card. Check out all the results below.

UFC Vancouver: Brendan Allen vs. Reinier de Ridder Results

With the event already concluded, you can see the dramatic shift in the middleweight division. Hence, you can check out UFC Vancouver: Allen vs. de Ridder live streams so that you don’t miss out on the action. Finally, let’s summarize all the UFC Vancouver: Allen vs. de Ridder Results and the Highlights.

Preliminary Card

Melissa Croden def. Thainara Lisboa via third-round TKO (punches)

Yousri Belgaroui def. Azamat Bekoev via third-round TKO (punches)

Stephanie Luciano def. Ravena Oliveira via third-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Djorden Santos def. Danny Barlow via unanimous decision

Bruno Silva def. Hyun Sung Park via third-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Aoriqileng def. Cody Gibson via first-round TKO (punches)

Drew Dober def. Kyle Prepolec via third-round TKO (punches)

Main Card (ESPN+)

Brendan Allen def. Reinier de Ridder via fourth-round TKO (corner stoppage)

Mike Malott def. Kevin Holland via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Aiemann Zahabi def. Marlon Vera via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Manon Fiorot def. Jasmine Jasudavicius via first-round TKO (punches)

Charles Jourdain def. Davey Grant via first-round submission (guillotine choke)

Kyle Nelson def. Matt Frevola via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Watch UFC Vancouver: Allen vs. de Ridder Full Fight Video Highlights

It’s over! Brendan Allen defeats Reinier de Ridder via TKO! 😤#UFCVancouver | LIVE on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/8vs8AsCdaP — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) October 19, 2025

BRENDAN ALLEN GETS THE TKO WIN OVER RDR!!! De Ridder’s corner threw in the towel after the end of the fourth round 😳 #UFCVancouverpic.twitter.com/CaP9U76iM8 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 19, 2025

CHARLES JOURDAIN IS AT IT AGAIN WITH THE GUILLOTINE 😮‍💨@JourdainAir sinks the submission in Round 1 to make this crowd go WILD! [ #UFCVancouver | LIVE NOW on the @ESPN app ] pic.twitter.com/LmSRe7qNRH — UFC (@ufc) October 19, 2025

Main Photo Credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire