UFC Vancouver Fighter Payouts: How Much Will the Headliners Earn?
Following an action-packed stop in Rio de Janeiro, where Charles Oliveira extended his unbeaten record on home soil to an incredible 18-0, the UFC keeps its global momentum rolling. Up next, the Octagon heads north for UFC Vancouver on October 18, marking the promotion’s second trip to Canada this year after UFC 315. The event’s main attraction will be a high-stakes middleweight title eliminator between Reinier de Ridder and Brendan Allen. Originally, de Ridder was slated to face Anthony Hernandez, but an injury forced ‘Fluffy’ to withdraw, paving the way for Allen to step in.

In the co-main event, fan favorite Kevin Holland continues his trademark activity by taking on Canadian contender Mike Malott. The card also features several notable names, including Marlon Vera, Aiemann Zahabi, Manon Fiorot, and Jasmine Jasudavicius, ensuring a night packed with elite international talent. But beyond the fireworks inside the cage, there’s always one question that captures fans’ curiosity– who’s taking home the biggest paycheck when the night is over?

UFC Vancouver: Projected Earnings for Reinier de Ridder & Brendan Allen 

Reinier de Ridder looks to strengthen his case for a middleweight title shot, while Brendan Allen aims to thrust himself back into contention in this compelling UFC Vancouver main event. Making his fourth appearance of 2025, de Ridder enters on a 4-0 UFC streak, fresh off a split-decision win over former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC Abu Dhabi.  

His rise has been impressive, with prior victories over Gerald Meerschaert in his Octagon debut, Kevin Holland at UFC 311, and Bo Nickal at UFC Des Moines, each showing new layers to his game. Meanwhile, Allen steps in on short notice to replace the injured Anthony Hernandez. After falling to Hernandez in February, the Louisiana native bounced back with a strong decision win over Marvin Vettori at UFC 318, improving to 8-2 in his last 10 outings.

With Nassourdine Imavov currently leading the title conversation after his win in Paris, a fifth straight victory for de Ridder could tighten the race for the next title shot. Kicking off his year at UFC 311, former ONE Championship double titleholder pocketed a solid $210,000 for his win over Kevin Holland. 

His stock continued to rise with a career-best $300,000 payday following his victory over former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker at UFC Abu Dhabi. If he can cement his contender status with another win at UFC Vancouver, de Ridder could reportedly take home up to $400,000 on fight night.

RDR at UFC Des Moines

May 3, 2025; Des Moines, Iowa, UNITED STATES; Reinier de Ridder (red gloves) reacts after defeating Bo Nickal (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Allen earned around $210,000 for his bout against Anthony Hernandez at UFC Seattle, according to figures released by the Washington State Department of Licensing in response to a public records request. In his recent UFC 318 win over Marvin Vettori, the Louisiana native’s purse climbed to approximately $312,000. 

Should he manage to hand de Ridder his first UFC loss, Allen’s title hopes and paycheck could both see a major boost, potentially reaching $350,000 for the Vancouver showdown.

UFC Vancouver: Projected Earnings for Kevin Holland & Mike Malott 

Coming to the co-main event, the always-active Kevin Holland heads to Canada for the first time, set to face hometown favorite Mike Malott in an intriguing welterweight clash. Holland began the year at middleweight, falling to de Ridder, before returning to 170 lbs with back-to-back wins over Gunnar Nelson and Vicente Luque. 

He’s coming off a close decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 318, bringing his Octagon record to 15-11. Meanwhile, Malott makes his fifth consecutive appearance on Canadian soil, following a knockout win over Charles Radtke at UFC 315 in Montreal. The DWCS graduate has been on a tear, boasting a 5-1 UFC record and an overall mark of 12-2-1, with finishes in all but one of his victories.

 

On the financial front, Holland continues to prove that activity pays off. The ever-busy fighter earned $371,000 and $250,000 for his fights against Roman Dolidze and Reinier de Ridder at UFC 307 and UFC 311, respectively. After moving back down to 170 lbs, Holland pocketed a career-high $471,000 with his submission win over Vicente Luque. It was followed by another solid $421,000 despite losing to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 318. 

Kevin Holland at UFC 316

Jun 7, 2025; Newark, New Jersey, UNITED STATES; Kevin Holland (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Vicente Luque (red gloves) during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

For his UFC Vancouver co-main event against Mike Malott, ‘Trailblazer’ is expected to earn between $375,000 and $425,000. As for the hometown favorite, Malott has seen steady growth in his earnings. He made around $54,500 in his loss to Neil Magny, but rebounded with a much-improved $65,000 payday after his knockout win at UFC 315 in Montreal. 

A victory over Holland in Vancouver could see Malott’s purse rise to around $70,000, marking another step forward in his climb up the welterweight ladder.

