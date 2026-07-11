Conor McGregor Unveils His “Deadly System” to Exploit Max Holloway’s Weakness at UFC 329

Conor McGregor is back, and so is the trash talk that made him a box-office star. With just hours left until the Octagon door locks at UFC 329, “The Notorious” has sent shockwaves through the MMA world by unveiling a spectacular and deadly system engineered to expose and destroy Max Holloway’s weaknesses.

Five years away from the sport have done nothing to blunt the Irishman’s psychological strength. As the combat sports community holds its breath for this historic welterweight collision, the 37-year-old promises that his blueprint will not only dismantle the former featherweight champion but also force “Blessed” into a brutal, early retirement.

Conor McGregor Reveals Ground-and-Pound Plan for Max Holloway Rematch

Ahead of his highly anticipated welterweight rematch at UFC 329, McGregor highlighted a sharp tactical claim from “The Notorious” regarding Holloway’s ground game. When questioned on whether wrestling would factor into his strategic approach, McGregor didn’t hide what he had found.

He said, “It could be. He has a weakness there. Since that bout all those years ago I’ve developed a deadly and dangerous ground and pound system.”

👀🤼‍♂️ Conor Mcgregor says Max Holloway’s weakness is his wrestling and he could use it in his plan, especially with GNP: ⚡️Chael: “Is wrestling part of your plan?” ⚡️Conor: “It could be. He has a weakness there. Since that bout all those years ago I’ve developed deadly and… pic.twitter.com/x4slZkuflw — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) July 11, 2026

Though some analysts remain skeptical given Holloway’s historically elite 81% takedown defense, the narrative signals that McGregor may actively look to mix levels rather than exclusively trade on the feet with a volume striker.

However, with this being McGregor’s first walk to the Octagon after his first appearance since breaking his leg at UFC 264 in July 2021, the ultimate variable remains how effectively this “deadly system” will survive the inevitable ring rust.

Inside the Storied History Between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway

This rematch has been 13 years in the making. McGregor won their first fight by unanimous decision back in August 2013, when both were early in their UFC careers. Since then, both have become champions and built decorated careers. McGregor won belts in two divisions, while Holloway dominated featherweight with incredible durability and a high output.

Saturday’s fight moves up to welterweight, marking Holloway’s first time competing at 170 pounds. Holloway is looking to rebound after a decision loss to Charles Oliveira in March, which cost him the BMF title. Despite that loss, oddsmakers favor Holloway at -225, leaving McGregor as a +185 underdog for his return. McGregor enters with a 22-6 record, while Holloway stands at 27-9.

The rivalry boiled over at Thursday’s pre-fight press conference. During their first face-off, McGregor aggressively snatched the sunglasses off Holloway’s face and threw them away, forcing Dana White and security to quickly step in and separate them.

McGregor’s talk about a “deadly” ground-and-pound system might favor him, but Holloway’s cardio and volume have broken elite fighters before. The main reason McGregor is an underdog in this fight is that he has been out of action for five years.