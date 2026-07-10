Conor McGregor Outdrew UFC White House Main Card by 53K Viewers Before UFC 329

Conor McGregor doesn’t need to step inside the cage to pull a crowd. He has been the biggest draw in MMA for a decade, and even a long layoff filled with injuries and legal trouble hasn’t changed that. He maintained a connection with his fans and followers that only seemed to grow, making fans even more eager to see him. The craze is visible in the numbers.

His UFC 329 opponent, Max Holloway, recently predicted their face-off would eclipse Dana White’s massive $60 million “UFC Freedom 250” card on the White House lawn. Holloway was right.

The UFC 329 press conference easily outdrew the White House event, as well as the recent high-profile UFC 328 presser between Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland.

Conor McGregor’s Return to the Mic Delivers the Numbers

Data from tracker Jed Goodman and shared by Championship Rounds shows Thursday’s UFC 329 press conference in Las Vegas peaked at over 233,000 live viewers.

🚨 The McGregor vs Holloway press conference peaked with more live viewers than both the UFC 328 and UFC White House press conferences 👀 UFC 329 – 233K+ live viewers

UFC White House – 180K+ live viewers

UFC 328 – 210K+ live viewers (h/t @jedigoodman) pic.twitter.com/105eGa8rxR — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 10, 2026



That beat the UFC’s White House card press conference, which maxed out at 180,000, and topped UFC 328’s Chimaev-Strickland presser at 210,000. McGregor outdrew the White House event by exactly 53,000 viewers.

The Irishman appeared loose and focused during the media event. He briefly sang Oasis’ hit “Wonderwall” to the crowd before the atmosphere turned aggressive at the face-offs. McGregor swatted Max Holloway’s hand away and knocked off his sunglasses, forcing security to separate them.

Addressing his return, McGregor stated, “This is why I’m back—for the love of the game and the love of the fans.” The upcoming main event is a welterweight rematch of their 2013 featherweight bout, which McGregor won by decision.

This matchup marks Holloway’s official debut at 170 pounds and ends McGregor’s five-year competitive layoff.

Why Conor McGregor Still Outdraws the Machine

The UFC has spent heavily to build new stars like Khamzat Chimaev, Ilia Topuria, and Islam Makhachev. It also relied on political novelty to draw eyes to its recent White House card. Yet, none of those pushes matched the attention of McGregor simply standing at a podium.

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Even without a recent win streak, McGregor draws crowds that no one else in the sport can match. Pairing him with Max Holloway, who is known for skill rather than trash talk, still produced the UFC’s highest press conference viewership of the year. During the event, McGregor claimed he would destroy Holloway inside 10 seconds, while Holloway promised to take McGregor into deep waters.

High viewership does not guarantee pay-per-view buys, and Holloway enters Saturday as the betting favorite. However, this level of early interest usually points to a massive live gate at T-Mobile Arena. Win or lose, McGregor proved his name alone still outdraws the company’s biggest marketing campaigns.