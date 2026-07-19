Dricus Du Plessis Outclasses Kamaru Usman Over Five Rounds in Triumphant UFC Oklahoma Return 

Dricus Du Plessis proved on Saturday night that he’s still one of the UFC’s most dangerous middleweights. Making his first appearance since August 2025, the former 185lbs champion returned in style at UFC Oklahoma, cruising to a dominant unanimous decision win over former welterweight king Kamaru Usman.

The judges scored the five-round main event 50-45, 49-46 and 49-46 in favor of the South African, who looked sharp from start to finish. From the opening bell, Du Plessis fought with the same awkward-but-effective style that has made him so difficult to deal with. He mixed explosive power with unpredictable angles, constantly keeping Usman guessing.

His jab and calf kicks helped establish the range early before he repeatedly found a home for his trademark question-mark kick, wobbling the former champion multiple times throughout the fight. The opening round belonged entirely to Du Plessis. He snapped Usman’s head back with stiff jabs, chopped away at his lead leg and landed a clean right hand to the temple that briefly had the former welterweight champion on unsteady legs.

Round 2 was arguably Du Plessis’ best of the night. He perfectly timed a flying knee as Usman changed levels for a takedown, then landed another crushing knee up the middle moments later that caught Usman flush on the chin. It looked like the finish might come at any moment, but the veteran somehow stayed upright and continued to fight back.

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Usman finally found some success in the third round, securing his first takedown of the fight with just over a minute remaining. However, he couldn’t keep Du Plessis on the mat for long, as the South African quickly scrambled back to his feet before any meaningful damage could be done.

Du Plessis regained complete control in Round 4, stuffing another takedown attempt before blasting Usman with a pair of powerful head kicks and crisp two-punch combinations. By that point, Usman’s left eye had begun to swell badly as Du Plessis’ striking volume continued to pile up.

Needing a finish heading into the fifth, Usman came out aggressively but immediately absorbed another huge head kick that sent him stumbling into the fence. To his credit, the former champion refused to quit and rallied late, throwing heavy combinations during the closing minute that briefly forced Du Plessis backward. But it was far too little, too late to change the outcome.

By the final horn, Du Plessis had landed an impressive 136 significant strikes, overwhelming Usman with both volume and power across 25 minutes. It was one of his cleanest striking performances in the UFC, and while he still showcased his trademark awkward style, he looked noticeably more polished than in previous outings.

Usman appeared surprised when the scores were announced and even looked toward Daniel Cormier during the post-fight interview for reassurance. Despite the lopsided scorecards, the former champion insisted it was simply an off night and maintained that he still believes he can compete with the best fighters in the world.

The defeat drops the 39-year-old to 1-4 in his last five fights. His only victory during that stretch came against Joaquin Buckley in June 2025 after returning to the welterweight division. For Du Plessis, the win serves as a major rebound after suffering the first UFC loss of his career against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319.

The South African improves to 24-3 overall and strengthens his case for another shot at UFC gold. Currently ranked No. 2 at middleweight, Du Plessis believes he has earned another title opportunity, especially considering he owns two victories over reigning champion Sean Strickland.

As for Usman, retirement doesn’t appear to be on his mind just yet. The former champion made it clear after the fight that he still intends to compete and is open to continuing his career at either welterweight or middleweight.