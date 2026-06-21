Dricus Du Plessis and Kamaru Usman to Headline UFC Oklahoma City in Massive Middleweight Clash 

The speculation is finally over as Dricus Du Plessis’ highly anticipated return to the Octagon is now official. The former middleweight champion is set to face Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC Oklahoma City on July 18 at the Paycom Center. It will mark Du Plessis’ first appearance since losing the 185-pound title to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 in August 2025, while Usman makes his long-awaited return to the middleweight division with a chance to immediately re-enter the title picture.

Du Plessis has not competed since suffering the first title-fight defeat of his UFC career against Chimaev in Chicago. The South African entered UFC 319 as champion but was comprehensively outclassed by the previously unbeaten Chechen, who delivered one of the most dominant championship performances in recent memory. Chimaev showcased his relentless grappling, controlling Du Plessis on the ground for an astonishing 21 minutes and 40 seconds, securing 12 takedowns and landing 529 significant strikes. Unable to establish any sustained offense, Du Plessis watched his title reign come to an end as Chimaev captured the middleweight crown in emphatic fashion.

Prior to that setback, Du Plessis had established himself as the division’s leading force. He announced his arrival among the elite with a knockout victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 before claiming the middleweight title from Sean Strickland at UFC 297. The South African then cemented his status as champion with successful title defenses against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 and Strickland in their rematch at UFC 312.

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For Usman, the bout represents a significant opportunity to revive his championship ambitions in a second weight class. The former welterweight king previously competed at middleweight on short notice against Chimaev at UFC 294, delivering a competitive performance despite the circumstances. Now, with a full training camp behind him, Usman will look to secure the biggest win of his post-title career and position himself for a shot at UFC gold once again.

Usman enters the matchup riding renewed momentum after ending a difficult stretch in his most recent outing. Following three consecutive defeats, the former welterweight champion bounced back with an impressive victory over Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta in June 2025, reminding fans that he remains a dangerous contender despite being in the later stages of his career. Earlier in 2026, Usman openly discussed his ambitions for the year, outlining a path that would see him reclaim the welterweight title before moving up to middleweight in pursuit of a second UFC championship.

After defeating Buckley, he campaigned for a title opportunity against Islam Makhachev, who had since established himself atop the 170-pound division by defeating Jack Della Maddalena. That opportunity never materialized, prompting Usman to shift his focus to middleweight. Now, a victory over former champion Du Plessis could place him directly in line for a shot at the 185-pound crown and move him one step closer to becoming a two-division champion.

The opportunity is fitting for a fighter whose resume already ranks among the greatest in welterweight history. Usman held the UFC welterweight title from March 2019 to August 2022, successfully defending the belt five times during a dominant championship run. He also owns the record for the longest winning streak in UFC welterweight history with 15 consecutive victories, a reflection of the consistency and dominance that defined his prime years.

With both men looking to re-establish themselves in the title picture, the UFC Oklahoma City main event carries major implications for the middleweight division. Du Plessis is aiming to prove that his loss to Chimaev was merely a setback, while Usman has the opportunity to fast-track his way into championship contention in a new weight class. The clash between two former UFC champions promises to be one of the most intriguing fights of the summer.

The UFC Oklahoma City card currently features:

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Kamaru Usman

Fatima Kline vs. Tabatha Ricci

Marc-André Barriault vs. Brad Tavares

Chase Hooper vs. Mitch Ramirez

Felipe Franco vs. Levi Rodrigues

Dione Barbosa vs. Veronica Hardy

Jared Cannonier vs. Christian Leroy Duncan

Kevin Holland vs. Jacobe Smith

Austin Bashi vs. Jose Delgado