Justin Gaethje or Islam Makhachev? Max Holloway Faces Career Crossroads Before UFC 329

Max Holloway isn’t just focusing on Conor McGregor. Looking past their July 11 headliner at UFC 329 inside Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, the former featherweight king is already eyeing future options at both 155 and 170 pounds.

This upcoming welterweight rematch gives Holloway a chance to get even. The two first fought back in 2013 when Holloway was a 20-year-old prospect and lost a decision to “The Notorious.”

Thirteen years later, Holloway is a Hall of Fame-level fighter. Beating McGregor will finally settle this rivalry and instantly set Holloway up for massive money fights in two different weight classes. However, he admits he is still unsure which path he wants to take next.

Justin Gaethje Rematch Offers Familiar Violence at 155 for Max Holloway

Everyone remembers Holloway’s legendary battle with Justin Gaethje at UFC 300. Holloway won the BMF belt by landing a wild, last-second overhand right that knocked Gaethje out cold with just one second left on the clock. Since that loss, Gaethje has climbed all the way back to the top of the division and now holds the undisputed lightweight title.

When asked about a potential rematch during an interview with MMA junkie, Holloway said, “I would love to, both of those fights are fun. But why not go back down to ’55 and then do something amazing and then maybe come back up. We see what happens, you know.”

Fighting Gaethje again would mean another brutal five-round war, but this time, the real lightweight championship would be on the line.

Islam Makhachev Fight Would Mean Chasing Gold at 170 for Max Holloway

The other option for Holloway is a fight with Islam Makhachev, the 170-pound welterweight champion who is set to defend his belt against Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330. Holloway called the idea of sharing the Octagon with Makhachev “pretty sick,” referring to how impressive Makhachev’s career has been.

Both paths have their own challenges. Going back down to 155 pounds means a tough weight cut at 34 years old, but it’s familiar territory where Holloway has beaten almost everyone. Staying at 170 pounds means giving up a size advantage to naturally bigger guys.

However, a win over Makhachev would be a massive achievement. The Russian champion was recently called one of the greatest fighters by Jon Jones, who is widely considered the consensus MMA GOAT.

For now, everything depends on McGregor. Holloway said as much himself, noting it’ll have to “wait until after the fight.” A statement win on July 11 gives him leverage to pick either matchup on his terms. Whether he chases a blockbuster rematch with Justin Gaethje or chases history against Makhachev, Holloway is in a great spot.