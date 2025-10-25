UFC 321 Walkout Songs: What Tom Aspinall, Ciryl Gane, Mackenzie Dern and Others Jammed To

The music in the octagon always matters, especially the UFC 321 walkout songs, which set the vibe before fists fly. They pump your inner hormone, rattle opponents, and never take a backseat to get the crowd buzzing. In UFC 321, which kicks off Saturday in Abu Dhabi, the corps at Etihad Arena is counting not only on the action but also on their favorite fighters’ entrance music.

The promotion hasn’t released the official walkout songs list yet. But all fighters listed on the card have some signature sounds. Their past entrances tell you everything about their mindsets heading into the much-awaited PPV event.

Tom Aspinall’s and Ciryl Gane’s UFC 321 Walkout Songs Must Pump Up the Crowd

Within just a few hours, we get to know which entrance track Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane chose to enter the arena and walk to the octagon.

In his last bout at UFC 304 against Curtis Blaydes, Aspinall walked out to ‘Supersonic’ by Oasis. The British rock anthem matched his explosive style perfectly. The heavyweight champ has also used ‘Move On Up’ by Curtis Mayfield multiple times. At UFC 295 in New York, he picked ‘Englishman in New York’ by Sting.

It seems like location matters to the heavyweight champ. We rarely see him depend on a single track. He switches tracks based on the venue.

Meanwhile, Gane entered the cage to ‘HAINE & SEX’ by GAZO OFFICIEL at UFC 310 against Alexander Volkov. He won the fight via split decision.

Analyzing his previous entrances, we get to know that the Frenchman prefers contemporary French rap, which sounds deadly. Quite frankly, he consistently keeps it cultural, repping his homeland every time.

At UFC 321, both fighters are expected to pick high-energy walkout songs for the United Arab Emirates. Dana White will make sure the Etihad Arena becomes lively before the first bell rings.

Which Tracks Have Other Fighters Jammed Before UFC 321?

Like Aspinal and Gane, we know almost nothing about the walkout songs of other participants, but it is interesting to reflect on their choices before.

Mackenzie Dern walked out to ‘RIGHTEOUS’ by Hippie Sabotage before facing Jessica Andrade at UFC 295. For the unversed, it was a moody track that fits her BJJ background. She’s stuck with ‘Righteous’ consistently throughout her recent run, which has a haunting vibe.

Virna Jandiroba previously used ‘I’m An Island Boy’ by Flyysoulja and Kodiyakredd at UFC 267. History says the Brazilian striker mixes culture with swagger at almost every event. Because she’s coming off a five-win streak, she might pick a bold walkout song for the rematch.

In the bantamweight division, Umar Nurmagomedov entered to traditional Georgian dance music ‘Mtiuluri Xevsuruli Texili’ at UFC 311 against Merab Dvalishvili. His opponent Saturday? Mario Bautista consistently uses ‘Immigrant Song’ by Led Zeppelin, which has a rock vibe.

No fight in UFC history begins with the first strike. It always starts when the walkout songs hit, the crowd roars, and the rival enters the spotlight. Every fighter on the UFC 321 card has distinct musical tastes. It will be interesting to see which one connects better with the Saturday night atmosphere.