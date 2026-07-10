Conor McGregor Warns Max Holloway of Retirement, Snatches and Smashes His Oakley Meta Glasses at UFC 329 Presser

Conor McGregor fight week has finally arrived, and with it comes the bold, headline-grabbing claims that have long defined the Irish superstar. The former two-division UFC champion officially kicked off his media obligations ahead of his highly anticipated return against Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this Saturday. It has been five years since fans last saw McGregor compete inside the Octagon.

His last appearance came at UFC 264, where he suffered a second straight defeat to Dustin Poirier after breaking his ankle late in the opening round of their trilogy bout. But if the UFC 329 pre-fight press conference proved anything, it’s that McGregor hasn’t lost any of his trademark swagger during his time away. One of the more interesting moments came when Holloway explained that he doesn’t want to make McGregor regret coming back to the sport.

Instead, he wants McGregor to leave the fight wanting to do it all over again, which could set up a trilogy bout at the end of 2026. McGregor wasn’t too pleased with that approach and quickly fired back. He said, “I find it disrespectful. I find it shows he is here for the economics of it. He must not realize the danger he is in. I forecast Holloway’s retirement on Saturday night. Not a trilogy for cash.”

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Despite being away from the Octagon for five years, McGregor showed no shortage of confidence. The former double champion even predicted several different ways he believes he can finish Holloway on Saturday night.

He added, “I can destroy Max inside 10 seconds. I have knockouts inside three seconds on my fighting record. I have Hall of Fame fighters, multiples, Hall of Fame UFC fighters, defeated and destroyed both together in under a minute. I can add Max to that. However, don’t get it twisted: if we go into these deep waters, Max is going to be in a lot of trouble. Badly concussed.”

Their first meeting back in 2013 was a strange fight, with plenty of grappling after McGregor tore his ACL and Holloway fought through an ankle injury. This time, though, the rematch looks set to deliver the striking battle fans have wanted for years. Moreover, the bad blood between the two was also on full display during the final face-off.

McGregor ripped Holloway’s sunglasses off his face and threw them to the ground before the pair went forehead-to-forehead. Holloway didn’t react to the first stunt and instead asked McGregor to come closer again. The Irishman slapped Holloway’s hands away, and security quickly stepped in to separate them before things escalated.

The sunglasses weren’t just any pair either. They were Holloway’s $800 Oakley Meta Vanguards, meaning the entire incident was captured from Holloway’s point of view through the built-in Meta camera. The footage shows Holloway getting into position for the staredown before McGregor suddenly rushes in, getting right up to the Meta lenses with his fists raised. McGregor then forcefully swipes the glasses off Holloway’s face and smashes them onto the stage, adding another heated chapter to a rivalry that has only intensified ahead of fight night.