Conor McGregor Hunting for a Third UFC Title at Welterweight, Rejects Justin Gaethje at 155lbs

UFC 329 arrives in Las Vegas on July 11 with one of the most anticipated cards of the year, headlined by the long-awaited return of Conor McGregor. The former two-division champion steps back into the Octagon to face Max Holloway in a rematch more than 13 years after their first meeting. Their original clash came in 2013, when both men were still rising prospects. This time, however, the stakes are much bigger, with the bout taking place at welterweight.

The contest marks Holloway’s debut at 170 pounds, while McGregor enters with previous experience in the division, having gone 2-1 in welterweight bouts against Nate Diaz at UFC 196 and UFC 202, along with Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. Although McGregor’s last two appearances came at lightweight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 and UFC 264, his five-year absence from competition appears to have changed his outlook on weight cutting.

Rather than enduring another difficult cut to 155 pounds, the Irishman now seems convinced that welterweight is where he belongs. That stance became even clearer during UFC 329 media day, where McGregor revealed that his long-term ambition is to pursue a third UFC title by challenging reigning welterweight champion Islam Makhachev instead of dropping back down to lightweight to chase Justin Gaethje’s 155-pound belt.

Responding to Gaethje’s recent comments after UFC Freedom 250, McGregor made it clear that while he welcomes the challenge, his focus is firmly on establishing himself at 170 pounds. He said, “Join the queue, join the queue. There’s a few. Yeah, look, he has the lightweight belt, fair play to him. Holloway put him face down, ass up, though. Badly, badly face down.”

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McGregor was referencing Holloway’s unforgettable knockout victory over Gaethje at UFC 300, where ‘Blessed’ claimed the BMF title with a last-second finish that instantly became one of the greatest knockouts in UFC history. The former double champion then dismissed the idea of another lightweight run while hinting at a far bigger goal. He added, “I’m not even thinking about it this time. Will I go down to lightweight again? Also is another thing I’m not so sure. I fancy the triple crown, so less of the disrespect, you fucking bum.”

McGregor’s triple crown comment appears to be a clear indication that he wants to become the first fighter in UFC history to win undisputed championships in three different weight classes. Having already held titles at featherweight and lightweight, victory over Holloway could pave the way for a blockbuster showdown with Makhachev at welterweight. The reigning champion is scheduled to defend his title against Ian Garry at UFC 330 on August 15.

McGregor’s belief that 170 pounds is now his ideal division was also echoed by his longtime head coach, John Kavanagh. Speaking to mixedmartialarts.com, Kavanagh explained why he believes the Irishman is better suited to welterweight at this stage of his career. He said, “170 is a comfortable cut for him now, and he’s got the frame for it. He certainly has the strength for it. He’s always had an unusual, he’s got that orangutan reach, so he’s comfortable at that. He can tie his shoelaces without bending down, you know?”

McGregor, who turns 38 on July 14, never successfully defended either of his UFC championships. His difficult weight cuts at featherweight were well documented, and after capturing the 145-pound title, he quickly shifted his attention to lightweight, where he became the promotion’s first simultaneous two-division champion. Along the way, he also made several appearances at welterweight, looking noticeably stronger without the demands of a severe weight cut.

Now, after a five-year layoff, McGregor appears ready to make 170 pounds his permanent home. If he gets past Holloway in the UFC 329 main event, a title pursuit at welterweight could become one of the promotion’s biggest storylines, with elite contenders such as Carlos Prates, Belal Muhammad, Michael Morales, and the winner of Makhachev vs. Garry all waiting in one of the UFC’s deepest divisions.