Rating Every Fight on UFC 329’s Stacked Main Card 

With less than 24 hours to go, UFC 329 is finally here as the promotion returns to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the 14th annual International Fight Week card on July 11. And this one has all the ingredients to be a blockbuster. The spotlight is firmly on the main event, where Conor McGregor makes his long-awaited return after five years away from the Octagon to take on Max Holloway in a five-round welterweight showdown. In the co-main event, No. 5-ranked Benoit Saint-Denis faces No. 9-ranked Paddy Pimblett in a high-stakes lightweight clash that could put the winner next in line for a title shot.

Beyond the top two fights, the 13-bout card is stacked with exciting prospects, seasoned veterans, and intriguing matchups featuring names like Brandon Royval, Cory Sandhagen, King Green, and Gable Steveson. It’s no surprise that fans and betting sites are buzzing ahead of one of the biggest UFC events of the year. With that in mind, let’s rate every fight on the UFC 329 main card.

1- Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway

Rating: 10/10

More than a decade after first meeting as rising featherweight prospects in Boston, Conor McGregor and Max Holloway are set to run it back in the main event of UFC 329. Saturday marks McGregor’s long-awaited return to the Octagon after five years on the sidelines. The former two-division champion hasn’t fought since suffering a gruesome leg break against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, while his last victory came against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, also at welterweight.

During his incredible run from his 2013 UFC debut through his lightweight title win over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205, McGregor became the promotion’s biggest star and the first fighter to hold two UFC titles simultaneously. But after 1,827 days away, which is the second-longest layoff in UFC history for a returning fighter, he comes back with more questions than ever. Can he still perform at the elite level? Has the long layoff taken its toll? Or does ‘The Notorious’ still have one more memorable run left in him?

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Holloway, meanwhile, is making his second appearance of 2026 after dropping the BMF title to Charles Oliveira via unanimous decision in March at UFC 326. ‘Blessed’ also has some unfinished business with McGregor, having lost their first meeting back in 2013, and a win here would not only even the score but also put him right back in the spotlight heading into the second half of the year. There are plenty of storylines that make this fight difficult to predict.

McGregor turns 38 just three days after the event, is returning from a five-year layoff, and is competing at welterweight for just the fourth time in his UFC career. Holloway, on the other hand, is the more active fighter but is also coming off a tough loss and is making his debut at 170lbs. It’s a matchup fueled by history, legacy, and uncertainty.

Two of the defining stars of their generation are meeting again under completely different circumstances, and nobody truly knows what to expect until the cage door closes. That’s exactly what makes this one so compelling. More than anything, though, the anticipation comes from one simple fact: after five long years, the UFC’s biggest superstar is finally back.

2- Benoit Saint- Denis vs. Paddy Pimblett

Rating: 9/10

The UFC 329 co-main event could easily steal the show as No. 5-ranked Benoit Saint-Denis takes on No. 9-ranked Paddy Pimblett in a lightweight clash with major title implications. With Justin Gaethje now sitting atop the division, the race for the next title shot is wide open, making this a must-win fight for both men. Saint-Denis has quietly put together one of the most impressive runs in the division.

After back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier and Renato Moicano, Saint-Denis hit the reset button by teaming up with head coach Nicolas Ott, and the results have been outstanding. The Frenchman has since reeled off four straight stoppage wins over Kyle Prepolec, Mauricio Ruffy, Beneil Dariush, and Dan Hooker, reminding everyone why he’s one of the most dangerous lightweights on the roster.

The 30-year-old owns a 9-2 UFC lightweight record, with all 17 of his professional victories coming by finish. Nicknamed ‘God of War’ for a reason, Saint-Denis fights with relentless forward pressure, vicious body attacks, and suffocating wrestling that forces opponents into exhausting, chaotic battles. Pimblett, meanwhile, enters this fight looking to bounce back after the first UFC loss of his career. ‘The Baddy’ came up short against Justin Gaethje in their interim lightweight title fight at UFC 324 in January, ending his nine-fight winning streak.

Despite the defeat, he proved he belongs among the division’s elite, and a win here would immediately put him back in the title conversation. Stylistically, this matchup is about as fun as it gets. Saint-Denis is constantly moving forward, looking to overwhelm opponents with volume and physicality, while Pimblett is at his best when fights become messy. His striking has improved significantly over the last few years, and his opportunistic jiu-jitsu makes him dangerous whenever scrambles develop.

The biggest question is whether Pimblett can slow Saint-Denis down before the Frenchman turns the fight into the kind of grinding war he loves. If he can’t earn his respect early, Saint-Denis will likely drag him into deep waters with nonstop pressure and clinch work. With two explosive finishers, contrasting personalities, and massive stakes in the lightweight title picture, this has all the ingredients of a classic. Three rounds may not even be enough for these two, but expect an incredible pace, wild exchanges, and a fight that has a very real chance of walking away with Fight of the Night honors.

3- Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista

Rating: 8/10

The main event isn’t the only rematch on the UFC 329 main card. Top-10 bantamweights Cory Sandhagen and Mario Bautista meet again nearly seven years after their first encounter, with both men looking to move one step closer to another title shot. For Sandhagen, this is his first fight since coming up short against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 320 in his bid to capture the bantamweight title. Despite that setback, ‘The Sandman’ remains one of the division’s elite.

The 34-year-old has spent the better part of the last six years facing the very best at 135 pounds, and a win here would quickly put him back in the championship conversation. One of Sandhagen’s biggest strengths is his unpredictability. Few fighters in the UFC are as creative on the feet, mixing stance switches, flying knees, spinning attacks, and slick footwork to constantly keep opponents guessing. He’s also become a far more complete martial artist over the years, making him one of the toughest puzzles in the division.

Standing across from him is a much-improved Mario Bautista, who has quietly established himself as a legitimate contender. After suffering his first ranked defeat against Umar Nurmagomedov last October at UFC 321, Bautista bounced back impressively by submitting Vinicius Oliveira in February. That result moved him to 9-1 over his last 10 fights and kept him firmly inside the bantamweight rankings. The first meeting between these two came in 2019 when Bautista stepped in on short notice for his UFC debut.

Sandhagen wasted little time, submitting him in the opening round. But that fight feels like ancient history now. Bautista has developed into a well-rounded fighter with relentless pressure, sharp boxing, and an underrated wrestling game that allows him to dictate where fights take place. That’s what makes this rematch so intriguing. Sandhagen has consistently operated at the highest level against championship-caliber opposition, while Bautista has steadily closed the gap and looks better every time he steps into the Octagon. With both men chasing another run at UFC gold, expect a fast-paced, technical battle that could have major implications for the bantamweight title picture.

4- Brandon Royval vs. Lone’er Kavanagh

Rating: 9.5/10

The flyweights bring plenty of intrigue to the UFC 329 main card as former title challenger Brandon Royval takes on one of the division’s fastest-rising names, Lone’er Kavanagh. Royval enters the fight looking to snap a two-fight skid after suffering a first-round stoppage loss to Manel Kape in December, which came on the heels of his Fight of the Year contender against current champion Joshua Van at UFC 317.

Despite those setbacks, the No. 4-ranked flyweight remains one of the toughest outs in the division. Since joining the UFC, Royval has fought almost exclusively against ranked opposition and has built a reputation as one of the most entertaining fighters on the roster. Whether it’s wild striking exchanges or lightning-fast submission scrambles, ‘Raw Dawg’ rarely finds himself in a boring fight.

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Standing opposite him is Kavanagh, who has quietly put together one of the breakout campaigns of 2026. The British prospect announced himself in a big way by accepting a short-notice fight against former champion Brandon Moreno in Mexico City and walking away with a convincing decision victory. It was an impressive response after suffering the first loss of his professional career to Charles Johnson just six months earlier. This is a massive opportunity for Kavanagh.

Another statement win would likely push him into the flyweight title conversation, while defeating a proven contender like Royval would instantly validate the hype surrounding him. Stylistically, this has all the makings of a thriller. Royval thrives in chaos, constantly creating scrambles and attacking from every angle, while Kavanagh brings speed, athleticism, and the confidence of a rising contender. Expect a frantic pace from the opening bell, plenty of momentum swings, and a fight that could have a major impact on the future of the flyweight division.

5- Terrance McKinney vs. King Green

Rating: 8.5/10

The UFC 329 main card gets underway with a guaranteed banger as King Green takes on one of the most unpredictable fighters in the lightweight division, Terrance McKinney. Green has enjoyed a resurgence in 2026, putting together three straight wins while reminding everyone that he’s still a serious threat at 155 pounds. The 39-year-old picked up a second-round stoppage over Daniel Zellhuber in February before submitting fellow veteran Jeremy Stephens in May to secure the 35th victory of his professional career.

Even this late in his career, Green continues to frustrate opponents with his slick boxing, shoulder-roll defense, and ability to stay composed when fights get chaotic. McKinney, on the other hand, is the definition of must-watch television. There may not be a more explosive starter in the UFC today.

Every one of his 26 professional fights has ended before the final bell, and only four have made it out of the opening round. Even crazier, each of his last seven bouts has finished in under two and a half minutes. When ‘T-Wrecks’ steps into the Octagon, someone is almost always getting finished, and fast.

That’s what makes this matchup so compelling. McKinney is almost certain to come flying out of the gate looking for another quick knockout, while Green’s job is to survive the early storm and force the fight into the later stages, where his experience, durability, and cardio give him a clear advantage. McKinney relies on explosive offense and relentless aggression, while Green is a patient counter-striker who thrives when opponents overcommit. As far as main card openers go, this is about as good as it gets.