Islam Makhachev’s UFC 330 Backup Fighter Destroys Ian Garry’s Bold Advice

Ian Garry at UFC 310
December 6, 2024, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: IAN MACHADO GARRY 15-0-0 of Dublin, Ireland C weighed 171lbs during the UFC 310 Ceremonial Weigh-in event at the MGM Grand Arena, Las Vegas Las Vegas USA - ZUMAo117 20241206_zsp_o117_002 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax
by Sami Haider

Michael Morales has accepted his role as the official backup fighter for the Islam Makhachev versus Ian Garry welterweight title fight at UFC 330, which is scheduled to happen on August 15 in Philadelphia.

The undefeated Ecuadorian prospect remains ready to step in on short notice while staying sharp for future opportunities. But before any of that plays out, Morales made his position crystal clear in response to Garry’s recent career guidance.

Michael Morales Fires Back at Ian Garry’s Middleweight Proposition

Garry told Ariel Helwani during a recent interview that Morales should abandon the welterweight division. 

Michael Morales
UFC Fight Night – Burns vs Morales LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 17: Gilbert Burns and Michael Morales step in the octagon for a 5-round main event bout at UFC Apex for UFC Fight Night – Burns vs Morales on May 17, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages Las Vegas, NV UFC Apex LAS VEGAS, NV United States Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

“If I was Michael Morales, you know what my advice would be to him? Go up to 185,” Garry explained. “Because you’re young, you’re big, you’re somewhat talented. There is a lack of stars up there in the sport. I think he could do very well there. But if he wants to stay at 170, I’ll punch a hole in his head at some point.”

Garry thinks Morales is stuck behind Carlos Prates in the 170-pound pecking order. But Morales didn’t entertain the thought. Posting to Instagram, he dropped a savage reply from his car, saying, “I just want to say one thing to Ian Garry… Suck it.” He later added on Stories, “Tell him to suck it and that the belt is mine.”


MMA community has actively debated whether Morales is too big for the 170-lb division, given his massive 79-inch reach and physical frame. However, by accepting the UFC 330 backup role, he is forcing himself into the 170-pound title picture. And after the blunt response he gave Garry, he left no room for any argument that could change his mind about divisions.

Michael Morales’ Undefeated Record Makes Him a Division Nightmare Ian Garry Wants to Avoid

Morales is completely undefeated with a perfect 19-0 record. He is on a tear with three straight first-round finishes. His biggest statement was a brutal TKO over Sean Brady last November at UFC 322. He brings the exact type of danger and depth that this division did not need.

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Even champion Islam Makhachev admitted he wanted to fight Morales over Garry. Makhachev wants the legacy of beating an undefeated killer. That huge praise matters much more than Ian Garry’s advice. At 19-0 with massive size and power, Morales is a massive threat to Garry.

Right now, Morales is just the backup fighter for UFC 330. But the real fight against Garry has already started online. Probably, on August 15, that beef will only get louder.