The Rock Among Celebrities Reportedly Skipping UFC’s Freedom 250 Card at the White House 

In less than a week, the UFC will make history by heading to the White House for the first time in its 33-year existence to host the Freedom 250 card, celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States. And it is safe to say the seven-fight spectacle is loaded from top to bottom. The main event will see Ilia Topuria attempt to defend his lightweight title against Justin Gaethje after capturing the belt at UFC 317 last June, with the opportunity to become the first fighter in UFC history to successfully defend championships at both 145 and 155 pounds.

Meanwhile, Alex Pereira is chasing history of his own as he looks to become the UFC’s first-ever three-division champion when he competes for the interim heavyweight title in the co-main event. Combined with Topuria’s headlining appearance, Pereira’s presence already makes Freedom 250 one of the most anticipated cards of the year.

The event is stacked beyond its two marquee attractions, featuring notable names such as Sean O’Malley, Derrick Lewis, Michael Chandler, and Diego Lopes. Even without the significance of commemorating America’s 250th birthday, the lineup alone is enough to make the card a major attraction. However, several high-profile celebrities have reportedly declined invitations to attend the June 14 event.

According to Vanity Fair, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Adam Sandler, Jared Leto, and Mario Lopez will not be attending despite receiving invitations. There has been no update regarding the attendance status of Tom Brady, Guy Ritchie, and Jason Statham, who were also reportedly invited to the seven-fight event. The event is expected to host approximately 4,000 spectators on the South Lawn, while larger screens are reportedly being installed outside the venue to accommodate additional fans.

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Vanity Fair’s Aidan McLauglin wrote, “The event is a real draw for folks looking to curry favor in Trump’s Washington and for DC’s MAGA crowd, which has delighted in the construction of a giant light fixture called ‘The Claw’ that now towers above the White House. But there is one group that may well steer clear of the event: major celebrities.”

While The Rock has previously appeared at UFC events, most notably presenting the BMF title belt to inaugural champion Jorge Masvidal, he recently portrayed MMA pioneer and former PRIDE FC champion Mark Kerr in a biographical film titled ‘The Smashing Machine’. Adding to the intrigue surrounding the guest list, Dana White revealed that President Donald Trump received 1,000 tickets for the event, while White and TKO CEO Ariel Emanuel were allocated 200 tickets each.

Despite the star-studded invitations, it remains unclear why celebrities such as The Rock and Sandler reportedly chose not to attend. Reports speculated on several possibilities, ranging from the forecasted 65 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms to the unusual setup, which is expected to see roughly 85,000 fans watching on large screens outside the venue.

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However, the most widely discussed explanation appears to be the political and cultural backdrop surrounding the event. Whether it is Trump’s affiliations and policies, escalating tensions involving Iran, or the patriotic symbolism attached to staging a major sporting event on the White House South Lawn, some observers believe the timing is controversial. Even prominent UFC figures, including Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya, have publicly voiced criticism or concerns regarding aspects of the event.

With so much attention focused on both the fights and the surrounding circumstances, all eyes will be on the White House when Freedom 250 takes place on June 14, as fans wait to see how the event is received and what the final turnout looks like.