UFC 328 Purse Breakdown: “Obsessed” Khamzat Chimaev Takes Home Way More Than Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland is the new two-time UFC middleweight champion. He walked into Prudential Center in Newark on May 9 as the challenger and walked out with the belt after handing Khamzat Chimaev his first loss of his professional career via split decision.

While Strickland took the belt after five tough rounds, he likely did not take home the biggest paycheck. Reports from GiveMeSports believe Chimaev would walk away with $3.09 million and Strickland would get a $1.08 million paycheck.

Khamzat Chimaev’s Bigger Payday Comes Down to Champion Status, Star Power, and PPV Structure

Right now, Chimaev’s guaranteed purse is estimated between $1.5 million and $2 million. His total earnings could reach $2.2 million to $3 million after adding incentives, promotional pay, sponsorships, and bonuses. He won the belt at UFC 319 by defeating Dricus Du Plessis by decision. His unbeaten record and big drawing power in Europe and the UAE pushed his numbers up.

Strickland’s guaranteed earnings are estimated between $1.1 million and $1.6 million. His total payout likely lands between $1.7 million and $2.4 million after incentives. By winning the belt, he triggered a contract clause that will guarantee a significantly higher payout for his next title defense.

This was original photo, I told AI change format to 1:1 but somehow he changed Joshua Van to Dagestani Masvidal 😅 pic.twitter.com/Gz7SJqHNMg — Fight Basics (@fightbasicz) May 13, 2026



Just to recap, UFC pays entering champions more than challengers, no matter who wins. Their $7.7 billion broadcast deal with Paramount completely removed the traditional U.S. pay-per-view model. So, fighters now get guaranteed cash negotiated into contracts privately.

The rest of the card followed similar patterns. Co-main event fighters Joshua Van and Tatsuro Taira were projected in the $700k–$900k and $200k–$300k ranges, respectively, with both earning $100k Fight of the Night bonuses.

Other notable payouts included Alexander Volkov ($200k–$350k range), Waldo Cortes-Acosta ($120k–$180k), Sean Brady, and Joaquin Buckley in the $100k–$180k bracket.

Khamzat Chimaev’s Rematch Obsession and the Weight-Cut Shadow Over UFC 328

Following the loss, Chimaev’s team immediately demanded a rematch. “The rematch with Sean Strickland is the only fight that Khamzat wants,” his camp told ESPN, per CBSsports. “He is obsessed with it. That’s the only fight he will accept right now.” His brother, Artur, added that they requested the fight for the upcoming October event in Abu Dhabi.

Artur revealed the camp almost withdrew because Khamzat’s body “shut down” with 1.2 kg remaining. The team chose to take the risk anyway and due to the immense physical toll of eight cuts, he lost his signature wrestling dominance in the fight.

However, Strickland has shown little interest in an immediate rematch. With the belt back in his possession, the new champion intends to look forward to the rest of the middleweight division.